Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

‘Dating app extortion gang’ busted; one held, two on the run

“In the five cases it came to light that the accused would ask the victims to meet at secluded places where they would threaten and extort money from them,” Mohali SSP Dr Sandeep Garg said.

Mohali police busted a gang of criminals on Tuesday for allegedly duping people by befriending them on dating apps, meeting them and then extorting money from them.

The arrested accused was identified as Khushal Singh, a resident of Khant village in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The two other accused, who are said to be on the run, were identified as Jyoti and Ranbir Singh alias Mithu. Police have recovered two cars from Khushal Singh.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Sandeep Garg said that preliminary investigation found the accused had duped five persons and extorted money from them. SSP Garg added that the accused would contact people on dating apps, ask to meet and often take a lift from them.

He added that during the interrogation, the accused revealed they extorted Rs 80,000, Rs 25,000, Rs 7,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 700 on different occasions in the past two months.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 02:30 IST
