Thursday, June 14, 2018
Date of filing claims extended to Oct 25

EC had earlier fixed the final date as October 4.

Written by Express News Service | Panchkula | Published: October 16, 2013 4:21:51 am
The State Election Commission (EC) of Haryana has extended the date of filing objections or claims regarding their electoral rolls from to October 25. EC had earlier fixed the final date as October 4.

District Commissioner Dr S S Phulia informed that all objections would be cleared by November 15,and by December 20,the complete database containing information of the voters will be updated. The final list of electoral roll will be printed by January 6 next year,Phulia added.

