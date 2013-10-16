Date of filing claims extended to Oct 25

The State Election Commission (EC) of Haryana has extended the date of filing objections or claims regarding their electoral rolls from to October 25. EC had earlier fixed the final date as October 4.

District Commissioner Dr S S Phulia informed that all objections would be cleared by November 15,and by December 20,the complete database containing information of the voters will be updated. The final list of electoral roll will be printed by January 6 next year,Phulia added.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App