Dark, deserted: Airport road, some stretches in Zirakpur remain unsafe

Even as the Dera Bassi police arrested four men involved in an alleged armed carjacking on Saturday, the arrests only came after multiple such incidents were reported in Mohali and UT areas recently.

To check the deployment of police personnel in the city, The Indian Express took a round of isolated areas late night and found that though major light points and roundabouts were manned with PCR vans and personnel, there were some areas that wore a deserted look without any police presence.

The route taken was from Zirakpur towards Airport road, ISSER chowk, Phase 10 and Phase 9 markets, crossing through Phase 3 B2 market roads and Phase 5 road and adjoining areas.

Police presence was seen as one approached from Zirakpur, with patrolling vehicles at Banur-Airport light point and there was checking of vehicles too at around 11 pm. However, moving towards Chandigarh International Airport road, a police vehicle could only be seen stationed at the roundabout of WTC, the road which leads to the airport. However, rest of the stretch, around two to three kilometers, was unmanned.

The stretch from ISSER light point to the Sohana Gurudwara light point was also seen unmanned.

In the city urban area, which is Phase 3B2 and Phase 5 police presence was with a PCR van stationed in the market. In the area adjoining the markets of Phase 9 and 10, there were police check posts (nakas) for late-night checking. However, most roads leading to these places were seen deserted, with no patrolling. These areas are particularly vulnerable to armed robberies.

Prabhjeet Singh, who works with a IT firm in Mohali, said, “There is always a sense of fear commuting late night on these stretches. Mohali is the next hub of IT and people are coming here for job opportunities. IT sectors work late the police administration must do something to make it safer”.

Advertisement

Similarly, Sewa Singh, who is a businessman from Mohali, said, “I often travel from Kharar to Mohali at night, which I find deserted. It makes me feel I am travelling in an unsafe zone.”

Meanwhile, (SSP) Mohali, Sandeep Garg said, “We are in the process of identifying the isolated areas in the city. A list of such roads which have connectivity with the other districts and need immediate police deployment is being prepared. We are increasing the number of patrolling vans as well to keep vigil on suspicious elements”.