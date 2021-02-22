Dalit labour activist Nodeep Kaur bail hearing adjourned till February 24

Dalit labour activist Nodeep Kaur, who has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking regular bail, did not get any immediate relief on Monday, as the matter was adjourned for hearing on February 24. (File)

The bail application of the 24-year-old activist came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan on Monday. The bench, however, issued a notice in the matter to the State of Haryana and postponed the hearing on the request of Haryana counsel. The bail plea will be heard along with the matter pertaining to her alleged confinement, which the court took suo moto cognizance of. A plea by Majdoor Adhikar Sangathan president Shiv Kumar seeking transfer of his case to CBI will also be heard the same day.

Kaur, who is presently lodged in jail at Karnal, has contended before the HC bench through her counsel, Advocates Arshdeep Singh Cheema and Harinder Deep Singh Bains, that she has been falsely arraigned as accused in the FIR number 25 dated January 12, 2021 under sections of 148, 149,332, 353, 186, 384, 379-b, 307 of the Indian Penal Code, registered at PS Kundli, Sonipat.

Advocate Cheema has argued that Kaur has been targeted and falsely implicated in the present case as she was successful in generating massive support for the farmers movement.

Kaur’s counsel has further argued that the material placed on record by the investigating agency leaves no doubt that Section 307 (attempt to murder) cannot be attracted by any stretch of imagination. Submitting the medical records of the injured police officers, the counsel argued that the injuries mentioned have been exaggerated and kept vague.

Kaur, a member of the Majdoor Adhikar Sangathan, is facing three cases, including charges of attempt to murder and extortion. She was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the Sonipat-based company, according to the Haryana Police.