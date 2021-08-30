Dalit couple ‘beaten’, daughter ‘molested’: NCSC seeks report

CHAIRMAN OF the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vijay Sampla has issued a notice to the Punjab government, seeking an immediate action taken report on a brutal incident that took place in Fazilka district — a Scheduled Caste couple and their minor daughter allegedly being tied to a tree and beaten up, and the girl and her mother being sexually harassed, in a village.

According to information received by the NCSC, on August 27, a few people from the village harassed the couple and their minor daughter. The three were tied to a tree and then brutally beaten. After that, the accused sexually harassed the minor and her mother.

A video of the alleged incident also went viral on social media.

Asking officials to intervene and ensure justice, the Commission sent notices to the chief secretary, Government of Punjab; the director general of police, the divisional commission, Ferozpur division; the inspector general of police, Ferozpur range, the deputy commission (Ferozpur district), and the superintendent of police. The Commission asked the authorities to investigate the matter and submit an immediate report through post or email, based on the facts and information on the action taken.

Sampla cautioned the officers that if an action taken report is not received within the stipulated time, the Commission might exercise the powers of the civil court conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution and issue a summons for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.