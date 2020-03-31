Dalai Lama writes to Modi, expresses his support in efforts to control Coronavirus

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama expressed his support for Modi’s efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in India. (AP Photo) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama expressed his support for Modi’s efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in India. (AP Photo)

The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his support for Modi’s efforts to control the growing threat of the coronavirus that has hit India as it spreads across the world.

The Dalai Lama also made a donation to PM CARES Fund from the Dalai Lama Trust and the staff of the Dalai Lama’s office also donated their one day’s salary to the Fund. The exact amount of donation was, however, not disclosed.

“I appreciate the enormous challenges that this crisis poses to the world community and the need for strict measures to be taken to meet them,” the Dalai Lama wrote.

“I would like to thank you for the initiative that you have taken in partnership with other SAARC countries to set up an emergency fund and to exchange information, knowledge and expertise to tackle the spread of Covid-19. Such collaboration will also create a model for dealing with similar problems in the future. As a token of my sympathy and support, I am making a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust to the PM CARES Fund set up to provide relief during crises such as this”, the Tibetan spiritual leader wrote in his letter.

He added, “I would also like to mention that members of my Office Staff would also like to contribute one day’s salary to the Fund. As I have stated elsewhere, I understand that as a result of the necessary lockdowns across the world, many people are facing tremendous hardship due to a loss of livelihood. For those with no stable income in particular, it is becoming very hard to make ends meet. I hope, therefore, that charitable trusts such as the PM CARES Fund will be able to provide these people with urgently needed assistance.”

In conclusion, the Dalai Lama affirmed his confidence in the steps being taken by the Government of India and prayed that they will be effective in containing the spread of the virus.

The Dalai Lama also released a message yesterday, in which he wrote, “My dear brothers and sisters, I am writing these words in response to the repeated requests from many people around the world. Today, we are passing through an exceptionally difficult time due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to this, further problems confront humanity such as extreme climate change. I would like to take this opportunity to express my admiration and gratitude to governments across the world, including the Government of India, for the steps they are taking to meet these challenges”.

He added, “Ancient Indian tradition describes the creation, abiding and destruction of worlds over time. Among the causes of such destruction are arms and disease, which seems to accord with what we are experiencing today. However, despite the enormous challenges we face, living beings, including humans, have shown a remarkable ability to survive. No matter how difficult the situation may be, we should employ science and human ingenuity with determination and courage to overcome the problems that confront us. Faced with threats to our health and well-being, it is natural to feel anxiety and fear. Nevertheless, I take great solace in the following wise advice to examine the problems before us: ‘If there is something to be done—do it, without any need to worry; if there’s nothing to be done, worrying about it further will not help”.

Appreciating the efforts being taken by India and other SAARC countries, the Dalai Lama wrote, “Everyone at present is doing their best to contain the spread of the coronavirus. I applaud the concerted efforts of nations to limit the threat. In particular, I appreciate the initiative India has taken with other SAARC countries to set up an emergency fund and an electronic platform to exchange information, knowledge and expertise to tackle the spread of Covid-19. This will serve as a model for dealing with such crises in future as well”.

He also offered his special gratitude to the medical staff—doctors, nurses and other support personnel—who are working on the frontline to save lives at great personal risk.

“With heartfelt feelings of concern for my brothers and sisters around the world who are passing through these difficult times, I pray for an early end to this pandemic so that your peace and happiness may soon be restored”, the Dalai Lama wrote in his message released by his office.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd