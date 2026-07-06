As Dalai Lama turns 91, a call for compassion and renewed focus on Tibet

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The Dalai Lama turned 91 on Monday, with celebrations taking place across the world as the Tibetan spiritual leader continues to recuperate in Leh, Ladakh, following knee replacement surgery he underwent last month in New Delhi.
Marking the occasion, the Kashag—the executive branch of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA)—issued a statement paying tribute to the 14th Dalai Lama’s lifelong commitment to peace, compassion, non-violence, and interfaith harmony. It extended greetings to Tibetans inside and outside Tibet, as well as to Buddhist monastics and supporters worldwide participating in the celebrations.
The Kashag said the Dalai Lama’s Four Principal Commitments—promoting universal human values, fostering harmony among religions, preserving Tibetan religion, culture, and the fragile ecosystem of the Tibetan Plateau, and reviving ancient Indian wisdom alongside modern education—remain a guiding vision for addressing global challenges and building a more compassionate world.
Reviewing the “Year of Compassion”, launched during the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebrations last year, the CTA said the campaign had inspired exhibitions, conferences, cultural festivals, educational programmes, documentary screenings, book distributions, humanitarian initiatives, environmental campaigns, and community service activities across Tibetan settlements and among supporters worldwide. It also welcomed the decision by several cities, particularly in the United States, to proclaim the Dalai Lama’s birthday as a “Day of Compassion”.
The Kashag said the values championed by the Tibetan leader have become increasingly relevant amid growing armed conflicts, humanitarian crises, and environmental challenges, urging individuals and governments alike to embrace compassion, ethical conduct, and dialogue as enduring principles rather than temporary campaigns.
China’s ethnic unity law and self-immolation in New York
The statement also expressed concern over China’s recently implemented Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, alleging that it seeks to assimilate non-Chinese nationalities by weakening their distinct languages, cultures, religions, and identities. The Kashag argued that the legislation has implications beyond China’s borders and called on the international community to closely examine its impact on human rights and cultural diversity.
Referring to the self-immolation protest by Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen (Lobsang Palden) outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on July 2, the Kashag said the protest sought to draw international attention to the new legislation and the situation in Tibet.
Calling for unity among Tibetans inside Tibet and in exile, the Kashag said it was preparing a comprehensive strategy to respond to the law while strengthening efforts to preserve Tibet’s language, culture, religion, and national identity. It also urged the Chinese government to suspend implementation of the legislation and pursue dialogue based on mutual respect and the protection of the rights of all nationalities.
The statement concluded with prayers for the Dalai Lama’s continued good health and long life, expressing hope that his message of compassion, non-violence, and universal responsibility would continue to inspire people around the world.
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