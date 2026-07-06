As Dalai Lama turns 91, a call for compassion and renewed focus on Tibet

The Dalai Lama turned 91 on Monday, with celebrations taking place across the world as the Tibetan spiritual leader continues to recuperate in Leh, Ladakh, following knee replacement surgery he underwent last month in New Delhi.

Marking the occasion, the Kashag—the executive branch of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA)—issued a statement paying tribute to the 14th Dalai Lama’s lifelong commitment to peace, compassion, non-violence, and interfaith harmony. It extended greetings to Tibetans inside and outside Tibet, as well as to Buddhist monastics and supporters worldwide participating in the celebrations.

The Kashag said the Dalai Lama’s Four Principal Commitments—promoting universal human values, fostering harmony among religions, preserving Tibetan religion, culture, and the fragile ecosystem of the Tibetan Plateau, and reviving ancient Indian wisdom alongside modern education—remain a guiding vision for addressing global challenges and building a more compassionate world.