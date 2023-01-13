Dal Khalsa demands referendum in Punjab under UN, to take out march on Jan 25

Dal Khalsa – a radical Sikh organisation, which has for years been advocating for a separate homeland for the people of Punjab – is at it again, that is, harping on about a referendum in the state.

Dal Khalsa will take out a march ‘Sovereignty through the right of self-determination’ to highlight its demand for a referendum in Punjab under the United Nations (UN) in the last week of this month.

The march will be held in Amritsar on January 25 on the eve of Republic Day.

A decision to this effect was passed in an executive meeting of the Sikh hardline body chaired by its president Harpal Singh Cheema.

When asked how this idea of a referendum is different from the one by Sikh For Justice, Dal Khalsa leader Kanwar Pal Singh said, “We are demanding referendum by the UN. Our referendum will not be held in a self-styled manner. All Punjabis, Hindus, Muslims, Christians and atheists will be voters in our referendum as per UN guidelines. Our demand is serious and just.”

Briefing the decisions taken in the meeting, Dal Khalsa spokesperson Paramjit Singh Mand said, “Since the Indian Constitution came into being on January 26, 1950, our religious identity has been compromised; our social, cultural and political aspirations have been crushed; our economic potential has been undermined; and our human rights have been grossly abused. The group leaders urged the people to join in their pursuit of independence, saying Punjab does not have ownership rights on its capital and the water resources.”

Harpal Singh Cheema said, “We believe the resolution to the Punjab conflict lies in a referendum under the UN and not elections under the Union government. This is the most democratic and peaceful way to resolve problems without spilling people’s blood.”

Kanwar Pal Singh said, “After the march, we will write to the Union government to amend the Constitution to give various nationalities and identities, who aspire to become independent, the right of self-determination. This is a legitimate right, and the UK and Canada have set a healthy precedent by granting this right to their states Scotland and Quebec, respectively.”