Dal Khalsa dedicates Human Rights Day to political prisoners, struggling minorities

Dedicating this year’s Human Rights Day to political prisoners “languishing” in jails, Dal Khalsa Saturday organised an assembly of delegates of “struggling nationalities, minorities and people” at Kendri Singh Sabha.

Representatives from Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Kashmir, Delhi and Punjab urged the central government to release all political prisoners, “who went to jails while fighting for a political cause and ideology”, Dal Khalsa spokesperson Kanwarpal Singh said.

“Human rights defenders, lawyers, students, political and religious activists all were unanimous in demanding the release of political prisoners blaming the union government for doing grave injustice to them. The gathering of struggling minority communities – Kashmiris, Sikhs, Tamils, Nagas and others – deliberated upon the deteriorating human rights situation and urged the United Nations to intervene to restore and uphold the UN charter on human rights,” he added.

Kanwarpal said the conclave took strong note of “rights abuses, police excesses, misuse of NIA and draconian laws like UAPA, and growing intolerance” and expressed solidarity with struggling nationalities, peoples and regional identities. The speakers at the conclave alleged that country’s security establishment “continues to mock UN Human Rights Charter”.

Dal Khalsa president Harpal Singh Cheema said “rights of struggling peoples, nationalities & minorities were being trampled and voices curbed.” He added that in India, there were “no rights for minorities, rights were only privilege of the majority.” “SGPC put up a desk outside hall to get signatures from guests and participants in favour of release of Bandi Singhs,” stated Kanwarpal.