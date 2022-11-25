Dal Khalsa warns director against releasing Dastan-e-Sirhind

A delegation of Dal Khalsa, under the leadership of party spokesperson Paramjit Singh Mand, on Friday met the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami and urged him to take concrete steps in rooting for a ban for the film Dastan-e-Sirhind.

Speaking to reporters later, Paramjit Mand said that SGPC head Dhami has assured them that he will take firm steps to stop the spread of anti-Sikh doctrine.

Mand said that he has also spoken to the director of the film, Navi Sidhu, over a phone call and asked him to withdraw the film. He claimed that Sidhu had told him that he will think about the same and take a decision in the next two-three days.

“We have told the director in clear and unequivocal terms that any film that violates the principles of Sikhism will not be allowed to run in cinemas, come what may. Releasing the film for financial reasons could create trouble for the director. So he should go to the Akal Takht and announce the withdrawal of the film immediately,” said Mand.

Mand said that they will wait for the decision of the director till Tuesday and if the film is not withdrawn by then, then they will plan their further course of protest action against the film.

He added that earlier the Sikhs had stopped films like “Nanak Shah Fakir and Miri-Piri” and made it clear that the community would not accept such films being made against Sikh principles. However, filmmakers had failed to understand the sensitivity of the matter.

He said that Sikh principles clearly and explicitly forbid the depiction and filming of Guru Sahibs and their families. He said that the filmmaker is hurting the basic principles of Sikhism by filming four sons and the mother of Guru Gobind Singh ji through computer graphics.

According to resolution number 5566 of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s Dharma Pracharak Committee, dated May 30, 2003, “Guru Sahibs and respectable family personalities of Guru Sahibs and the characters of Panj Pyare Sahibs cannot be played by actors in films .”