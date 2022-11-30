scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Dal Khalsa: AAP govt creating fear psychosis

Advocate Imaan Singh Khara, secretary of the organisation for human rights affairs, said that FIRs are being registered against people who posted pictures on social media with their licenced weapons

No gun culture is prevailing in Punjab. Some political leaders and the police backed by certain sections of the media have coined the phrase to defame the people of the state,” Advocate Imaan Singh Khara, secretary of the organisation for human rights affairs said. (File)

The Dal Khalsa on Tuesday hit out at the Punjab government over banning display and pictures of weapons in public saying such orders create fear psychosis in the minds of the people.

Advocate Imaan Singh Khara, secretary of the organisation for human rights affairs, said that FIRs are being registered against people who posted pictures on social media with their licenced weapons. “We want the DGP to explain how a picture of a licenced weapon can disturb law and order situation. No gun culture is prevailing in Punjab. Some political leaders and the police backed by certain sections of the media have coined the phrase to defame the people of the state,” he said.

Spokesperson Paramjit Singh Mand said, “Arms are not show pieces and people keep licenced weapons for their protection purpose. A person can get gun licence only after scrutiny.”

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 07:37:51 am
