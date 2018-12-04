Officers have closed their eyes and ears: HC to Punjab government

IN A case of use of drug for extracting more milk from cows and buffaloes, the Punjab and Haryana Court has asked Punjab government to file a response in the matter by the next date of hearing.

In case of failure, the Chief Secretary has been directed to remain present for an explanation. The directions from High Court come after state government’s failure to submit an action taken report in the case.

“Why are your officers are not working? You don’t understand the seriousness of the situation. The officers have closed their eyes and ears,” the division bench observed after government counsel sought more time to submit the report.

The division bench, in September, had directed the Punjab government to submit an action taken report, particularly assessing the sale and use of Oxytocin, a prohibited drug, among dairy-owners and also apprise the court regarding action taken on stubble burning.

Punjab government had sought more time for submission of response in subsequent hearings on October 11 and October 25.

Meanwhile, Haryana government and Chandigarh Administration have already filed their action taken reports before the Court.