From farms to pitch — How Punjab’s first all-Gujjar cricket tournament is fighting the ‘drug’ menace

When 45-year-old Liyakat Ali walked down the field to bat for his team Bismillah Club from Khajurla village, his biggest cheerleader in the crowd – his 13-year-old son Mohammad Hanif – couldn’t hold back his tears.

The father-son duo had been practicing at a local field since October when the Naujwan Sabha Gujjar announced the single-day tournament. The first-ever all-Gujjar cricket tournament was to be held at Khajurla village near Phagwara with participation from 12 teams in a three-over format.

However, when Liyakat and Hanif reached the venue Wednesday, Liyakat was told that he exceeds the age limit of 15 to 35 years. His son pleaded with the organisers, requesting that his father be allowed to participate and he was finally allowed.

The initiative was aimed at steering youth away from the growing menace of drugs and towards sports and fitness.

Shahdeen Sahu, an organisers, said, that the tournament brought together teams from across the Doaba region — including Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr — along with participation from Ludhiana district of the Malwa region. Notably, all matches were played on the same day in an exciting three-over format, keeping spectators engaged from 11:00 am until the final match concluded at 5:15 pm.

The Gujjar community in Punjab is primarily known for its dairy farming and cattle-rearing work. Many Gujjar families migrated decades ago from Jammu & Kashmir and parts of Himachal Pradesh and have since been living across Punjab, particularly in rural belts.

Sahu added that the community in Punjab now numbers in lakhs. “In the Phagwara region alone, there are about 11,000 Gujjar votes. Despite their strong presence in the dairy sector, any structured sporting opportunity for the youth are very limited. We wanted to do something for them to steer them away from drugs. We then came up with the tournament idea.”

The fast-paced three-over format added excitement to the event. A total of six initial matches were played, followed by two semi-finals and a grand final. The Khajurla team emerged victorious in the final against the Garhshankar (District Hoshiarpur) team in a closely fought contest.

Much to the excitement of the organisers and participants, the event saw standout performances.

Bashir (23) of the wining Khajuwala team scored the most number of runs in a single match— 22 runs including 3-sixes— in the clash between Khajuwala and Garhshankar. Over the course of the tournament, Bashir accumulated an impressive 48 runs, making him the highest run-scorer overall.

The most high-scoring match of the tournament was played between Jandiala and Jalandhar, where a total of 37 runs were put on the board — the highest match aggregate of the event. The second-highest total came in the tournament final. In most of the remaining matches, however, the scores remained below 35, highlighting the competitive and bowling-friendly nature of the tournament.

If batting had its heroes, bowling had its star as well. A player from Jamsher village in Jalandhar, representing the Garhshankar team, delivered a remarkable performance. He claimed half a dozen wickets — the highest by any player in the tournament — making him the leading wicket-taker and one of the most impactful performers of the event.For young players, it was a platform to prove themselves. The youngest player was Mushtaq Ali, 16 year old, who had done a great fielding according to the organisers and his father Ramzan was pleasant in the field to cheer him up.

While organisers said that through sports, they want to build a healthier generation, Yakub Ali (27), captain of the Khajurla Cricket Team, which won today’s tournament, emphasised the importance of regular training. “Our boys are naturally strong and hardworking. Many of us manage dairy responsibilities and still dedicate four hours daily for cricket training at the local ground near Talhan Sahib (village Talhan in Jalandhar). This tournament proves that if given the right platform, Gujjar youth can excel in any sport,” he said.

Ali added that sports would not only reveal hidden talent but also serve as a shield against addiction. “Drugs are destroying the youth of Punjab. If we keep our young generation engaged in sports, they will stay away from nasha and build a bright future.”

Around 400 spectators had gathered at the local ground to cheer for the teams, turning the event into a vibrant community celebration. Youth from Sikh, Hindu, Christian and Muslim backgrounds participated, reinforcing the spirit of unity.

Sarpanch Mandeep Singh added, “The Gujjar community has set a powerful example today. This tournament is not just about cricket — it is about social responsibility.”

The winning team was awarded a trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 6,100, while the runners-up received Rs 5,100 and a trophy. Additionally, community members announced a future contribution of Rs 11,000 towards expanding the tournament next year.

“We want this to become an annual event,” said Muhammad Bari, an organiser, adding, “Today was just the beginning. Our goal is to create a sporting culture within the Gujjar dairy community and inspire youth across Punjab.”