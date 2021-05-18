Daily Covid positivity rate in Haryana 14.95%; 7,488 new cases, 114 deaths

Workers in protective gear prepare for mass cremation of COVID-19 victims and others at a cremation ground in Sector 32, in Gurugram, (PTI)

Haryana on Monday recorded 7,488 new Covid cases, while 114 patients died in the last 24 hours. The state’s daily Covid positivity rate was 14.94 per cent. A total of 49,934 samples were taken, out of which 7,488 tested positive. The cumulative positivity rate of the state has increased to 8.45 per cent. A total of 14,279 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 87.18 per cent.

While Gurgaon added another 1,176 new cases, Faridabad reported 506, Sonipat (430), Hisar (830), Ambala (293), Karnal (258), Panipat (371), Rohtak (357), Rewari (182), Panchkula (241), Kurukshetra (150), Yamunanagar (310), Sirsa (248), Mahendragarh (469), Bhiwani (446), Jhajjar (288), Palwal (244), Fatehabad (253), Kaithal (124), Jind (157), Nuh (51) and Charkhi Dadri (104).

A maximum of 13 deaths were reported in Gurgaon, Faridabad reported seven deaths, Sonipat (4), Hisar (7), Ambala (10), Karnal (7), Panipat (8), Rohtak (5), Rewari (6), Panchkula (9), Kurukshetra (2), Yamunanagar (2), Sirsa (4), Mahendragarh (2), Bhiwani (6), Jhajjar (5), Palwal (1), Fatehabad (3), Kaithal (3), Jind (6), Nuh (2) and Charkhi Dadri (2).

The number active cases dipped to 83,161 Monday evening, while 1,478 patients were in critical condition out of which 1,187 were on oxygen support with 291 patients on ventilator.

On Monday, a total of 57,284 doses of vaccination were administered in Haryana. These included 53,988 first doses and 3,296 second doses.

Another 100-bed facility in Faridabad

Another facility of additional 100 oxygen beds for Covid patients has come up in Metro Hospital in Faridabad, while a 50-bed Covid Care Centre having oxygen facility came up at Primary Health Centre in village Bhora Kalan in Pataudi assembly constituency of Gurgaon. Both were inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Monday.

Haryana to purchase DRDO’s 2DG medicine

Health minister Anil Vij said, “State government will purchase 2DG drug prepared by DRDO for treatment of Covid patients. This drug is expected to provide speedy recovery. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan today released this drug. This medicine will reduce the need of extra oxygen for patients.”

WHO gives 100 oxygen concentrators to Haryana

“World Health Organization (WHO) presented 100 oxygen concentrators to Haryana chief minister in the first phase in Gurugram. WHO representative, National Professional Officer and Regional Team Leader North India, Dr Vishesh handed over the concentrators to the chief minister on behalf of WHO,” a government spokesperson said, Monday.

100-bed facility by Hero Motocorp inaugurated

Khattar inaugurated another 100-bed Covid Care Centre set up by the Hero Group in the auditorium of Government College, Sector-14, Gurugram. Covid Care Centre built in the auditorium of the college, is equipped with 100 oxygen beds. District administration will supply oxygen to patients admitted in this facility. “Hero Group has also arranged for 100 oxygen concentrators. In collaboration with an NGO called Doctors for You, Hero Group will also make medicines and doctors available. The Covid Care Centre will be under the supervision of Civil Surgeon Office. Volunteers of GuruJal Society and Civil Defense are also supporting the operation of these centres and if a patient becomes serious, arrangements have been made to shift them from these centres to hospitals”, a government spokesperson said.

Covid-Control Centre set up in Gurgaon

An Integrated Command and Response Control Centre (ICRCC) at Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s office at Sector-44 was launched, Monday. “Patients can contact the District Administration through Whatsapp Chatbot (9643277788), Covid helpline number ‘1950’. They can even contact the administration on the state government’s web portal. An analysis would be made as to how many patients are there in a particular area that comes under Primary Health Centre and further analysis would be done as in which house has how many patients. Later all this information can be obtained from the Centre’s dashboard,” Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, said.

He added, “All agencies engaged in relief operations will be linked with this Centre. By visiting the dashboard, the patient or his attendants will be able to get information about the availability of beds in hospitals and vaccination centres etc,” Rajpal added.