Daily Covid cases dip below 100 in Chandigarh after weeks; 230 new cases in Tricity

The Tricity reported six Covid-related deaths and 230 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

Chandigarh: 3 deaths, 88 new cases

Chandigarh reported 88 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally of cases to 60,487. There are 1,005 active cases here at present. As many as three Covid-related deaths were also reported here, increasing the death toll to 765.

A 53-year-old woman from Sector 41, a case of acute respiratory infection and hypertension, died at GMCH-32. A 55-year-old woman, also suffering from acute respiratory infection, diabetes and hypertension, passed away at PGI. A 48-year-old woman from Sector 19, a case of type 2 diabetes mellitus and pneumonitis, died at GMSH-16. As many as 2,602 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. As many as 215 patients were discharged. A total of 3,71,421 people have been vaccinated in Chandigarh so far.

Mohali: 3 deaths, 70 new cases, 379 recover

Mohali district reported three Covid-related deaths on Friday. The toll of fatalities in the district reached 981. As many as 70 new Covid-19 positive cases were also reported here, increasing the tally of cases to 67,105. There are 1,933 active cases here at present. The district also reported 379 recoveries on Friday.

A total of 24 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), 13 from Dhakoli, 11 from Kharar, nine from Gharuan, eight from Derabassi and one from Kurali. No cases were reported from Banur and Lalru. As many as 64,191 patients were also discharged.

Panchkula: 72 new cases, no deaths

As many as 72 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula on Friday, with the district officially reporting no new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Of 72 new cases, 66 were added to the district tally and the rest were added to the outside district count. A total of 39,840 patients have tested positive in the district, of which 30,239 hail from Panchkula and the remaining are come from the neighbouring districts. Meanwhile, 352 patients have succumbed to the virus and 29,323 have recovered till now.

The active cases tally, which started rising in March, soared above the 2,500-mark on April 23, following which it showed a steady decline, coming down to below the 2,000-mark on May 21 and below the 1,000- mark on May 30. It stood at 564 on Friday. The recovery rate stood at 97 per cent. The district has conducted 3,42,196 tests so far, including 1,294 samples tested on Friday.