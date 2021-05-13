Daily Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 17.85% in Haryana

People buy sweets and new clothes on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr at Jama Masjid market, in Sadar Bazar during COVID-19 lockdown in Gurugram, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The daily Covid-19 positivity rate in Haryana came down from 29.92 per cent last week to 17.85 per cent on Thursday, even as the state continued to test more than 60,000 on a daily basis.

In the last 24 hours, 65,141 samples were collected in Haryana, of which 12,286 returned positive results. The cumulative positivity rate of Haryana on Thursday, crossed the 8 per cent mark to settle at reached 8.24 per cent.

A total of 97,819 vaccine doses were administered, Thursday, out of which 55,569 were first doses while 42250 were second doses.

In the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin, at least 163 patients died due to Covid-19 taking the total number of fatalities in Haryana to 6,238.

While Gurgaon reported 2159 new cases, Faridabad added 1091, Sonipat 661 cases, Hisar 1166 cases, Ambala 357 cases, Karnal 521cases, Panipat 623 cases, Rohtak 640 cases, Rewari 173 cases, Panchkula 291 cases, Kurukshetra 211 cases, Yamunanagar 369 cases, Sirsa 1350 cases, Mahendragarh 560 cases, Bhiwani 355 cases, Jhajjar 418 cases, Palwal 202 cases, Fatehabad 401 cases, Kaithal 116 cases, Jind 416 cases, Nuh 92 cases, and Charkhi Dadri 114 cases.

Out of the 163 new deaths, the maximum, 17, were reported from Gurgaon and Rohtak each. While eight patients died in Faridabad, Sonipat reported two deaths, Hisar 14 deaths, Ambala six deaths, Karnal 15 deaths, Panipat eight deaths, Panchkula five deaths, Kurukshetra five deaths, Yamunanagar seven deaths, Sirsa six deaths, Mahendragarh six deaths, Bhiwani 12 deaths, Jhajjar eight deaths, Palwal two deaths, Fatehabad three deaths, Kaithal eight deaths, Jind eight deaths, Nuh three deaths and Charkhi Dadri three deaths.

As per the health bulletin, a total of 16,041 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The number of active Covid-19 cases reached 103140, out of which 1508 patients were in a critical condition (1224 on oxygen support, 284 on ventilator support).