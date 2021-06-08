Daily cases dip to below 200 in Tricity, Covid-19 deaths at 10 remain a concern

The UT reported 48 new Covid cases on Monday, taking the tally of cases to 60,707.

The Tricity recorded 10 Covid-19 related fatalities on Monday along with 140 new cases.

The UT reported 48 new Covid cases on Monday, taking the tally of cases to 60,707. Two people also succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 774. The active cases stood at 740 with 139 patients also discharged from various facilities.

A 45-year-old man from Daria, a case of acute respiratory infection, expired at GMCH-32, and a 78-year-old man from Sector 15, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute kidney injury passed away at PGI. Meanwhile, 3,82,598 people have been vaccinated in Chandigarh.

Mohali: 5 deaths, 74 new cases

Five more Covid-related deaths were reported in Mohali district on Monday, bringing the number of fatalities to 992. As many as 74 new Covid-19 positive cases were also reported here, increasing the tally of cases to 67,368. There are 1,431 active cases in the district at present.

DC Girish Dayalan said that 20 cases were reported from Kharar, followed by 17 from Dhakoli, 13 from Derabassi, eleven from Mohali (urban), seven from Lalru and three each from Boothgarh and Gharuan, respectively. The DC said that 221 patients recovered from the infection on Monday.

Panchkula: 3 deaths,18 cases

Even as cases come down to double digits, Panchkula continues to report Covid-related deaths. With only 18 persons testing positive for the virus on Monday, at least three new Covid-related deaths were reported here.

An 82-year-old woman, a resident of Kajampur, suffering from diabetes; a 65-year-old man from Kiratpur, and an 88-year-old man from Pinjore, both of whom had no known comorbidities, succumbed to the disease on Monday. While 18 tested positive during the day, 23 were added to the district tally owing to tracing of cases from Sunday’s count. A total of 39,964 patients have tested positive for the disease in the district so far, of which 30,348 hail from Panchkula and the rest are from the neighbouring districts. Meanwhile, 357 have succumbed to the virus and 29,566 have recovered till now.

The active cases tall stood at 425 on Monday. Consistently improving, the recovery rate stood at 97.4 per cent. The district has conducted 3,44,970 tests so far, with at least 563 samples tested on Monday.