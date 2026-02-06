Daily all-cause mortality higher for males compared to females: PGI study

A new study by PGI and Panjab University researchers links extreme temperature events in Chandigarh to a sharp rise in mortality, flagging the need for targeted public health measures. (File)

A new study conducted by a team led by Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI and Panjab University, has established a critical link between extreme temperature events and increased mortality in Chandigarh.

The research identifies a specific temperature threshold beyond which mortality risk spikes, underscoring the urgent need for targeted public health interventions.

The study, ‘Extreme temperature events and their relationship with excess all-cause mortality in Chandigarh, India’, published in Nature Scientific Reports, analysed daily mortality data alongside meteorological records over six years (2010-2015), utilising an over-dispersed Poisson Generalised Additive Model (GAM). The research team included Prachi Chauhan, Sanjeev Bhardwaj. Abhishek Kumar, and Dr Suman Mor, which was led by Dr Khaiwal, identified a critical maximum temperature threshold of 33.8°C. Beyond this point, daily all-cause mortality in Chandigarh increases significantly.