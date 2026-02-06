Daily all-cause mortality higher for males compared to females: PGI study

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A new study conducted by a team led by Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI and Panjab University, has established a critical link between extreme temperature events and increased mortality in Chandigarh.
The research identifies a specific temperature threshold beyond which mortality risk spikes, underscoring the urgent need for targeted public health interventions.
The study, ‘Extreme temperature events and their relationship with excess all-cause mortality in Chandigarh, India’, published in Nature Scientific Reports, analysed daily mortality data alongside meteorological records over six years (2010-2015), utilising an over-dispersed Poisson Generalised Additive Model (GAM). The research team included Prachi Chauhan, Sanjeev Bhardwaj. Abhishek Kumar, and Dr Suman Mor, which was led by Dr Khaiwal, identified a critical maximum temperature threshold of 33.8°C. Beyond this point, daily all-cause mortality in Chandigarh increases significantly.
Dr Khaiwal said, “Our results show a significant increase in all-cause mortality during heatwave conditions, with measurable practical impact, with mortality rising by approximately 4.1% when temperatures exceed this threshold. The study provides concrete statistics regarding which population groups are most vulnerable to extreme heat in the region.”
The analysis revealed that individuals aged over 65 faced a 1.5 times higher risk of heat-related mortality compared to the general population. This confirms that older adults are significantly more susceptible to physiological stress caused by high temperatures. On average, daily all-cause mortality was generally higher for males (9 deaths/day) compared to females (6 deaths/day) throughout the study period. Still, the increase in risk during heatwaves was similar for both.
Talking about the significance of the study, Dr. Khaiwal said this is the first study from India to quantify a temperature threshold above which all-cause mortality rises significantly, identifying a temperature breakpoint (33.8 °C) beyond which excess deaths increase, providing critical evidence of temperature-mortality linkage in the Indian context.
Dr Suman Mor, Professor, Department of Environment Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh, said that there is an urgent need for heat action plans integrated with real-time mortality data. The authors recommend that public health interventions be planned at a granular level, such as the ward level, to identify vulnerability hotspots and protect those most at risk, particularly for older people. The authors noted that previous studies were theoretical and not based on actual mortality data. Hence, this study aims to establish a link between rising temperatures and increased mortality.
