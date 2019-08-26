Dadumajra residents protest against garbage dumping at proposed site of Theme Park

Written by Hina Rohtaki

RESIDENTS OF Dadumajra were up in arms against the Municipal Corporation authorities on Sunday when they saw that garbage was being dumped at the proposed site of Theme Park and it was not being sent to the garbage processing plant. Members of Joint Action Committee of Dumping Ground, Dadumajra, reached the spot, protested and even stopped all the garbage trolleys that they saw dumping garbage at the Theme Park. Mayor Rajesh Kalia had to rush to the spot to pacify the agitated residents. At present, the proposed site is being used as a playground by children.

The residents got to know when day after day, they saw heaps of garbage piling up at the site where children would play. On Sunday, they finally caught the vehicles tumbling out the entire waste on the ground. It was then they stopped all other garbage vehicles and called up the police control room. Dyal Krishan, president of the Joint Action Committee of Dumping Ground, Dadumajra, told Chandigarh Newsline, “Just a few days back, the officials said that they have directed the garbage processing plant authorities to take all the waste but that is not true. These MC vehicles were dumping all waste here.”

He added, “Now are they trying to make this place another dumping ground? Already tonnes of waste is piled up at one dumping ground which has ruined our health and they want to make this place another dumping ground.”

In the last House meeting, Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav had stated that the garbage processing plant authorities were not taking the entire garbage. Then the civic body had put the plant authorities on notice as well.

Later, it was said that all the garbage was going to the plant for processing. However, the residents alleged that the MC staff was dumping the waste at another place which they found on Sunday. Mayor Kalia reached the spot and called up the officials. “I spoke to the Additional Commissioner and he said that he is unaware of it. I have called for a report regarding the same. This will not be tolerated,” the mayor said.

The place is proposed to be a Theme Park. The foundation stone was laid on October 16, 2011.

Chandigarh gets its first Happy Fridge

The ‘Happy Fridge’ programme was launched at the Radha Krishan Temple in Sector 18, Chandigarh. It is a shoot-off of the nationwide campaign by the NGO Feeding India. The Happy Fridge concept includes placing free of cost community fridges, where residents can store leftover food to help feed those in need.

So far 47 Happy Fridges have been installed in residential complexes, markets and RWAs, across 19 cities including New Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Ghaziabad, Nagpur, Jaipur, Ranchi, Kanpur and Patna among others. Each fridge can serve 1500 – 2000 meals a month, stated a release by the NGO.

It further stated, “According to the 2011 census, there are 139 million internal migrants in India. Most of these migrants work as blue collar workers and domestic helps. Happy fridge is a solution to providing them access to food, without hurting their dignity.” The staff at the Sector 18 temple hope to feed at least fifty needy people daily. Anyone in India can sign up to place a free Happy fridge in their locality by contacting the NGO.