Dadumajra residents file police complaint against civic body, Chandigarh officials for garbage strewn in their area

Monday was the first time an official police complaint/DDR had been lodged with the police in connection to collection and disposal of garbage (Representative Image)

Agitated residents of Chandigarh’s Dadumajra Colony on Monday lodged a police complaint against civic body authorities accusing the municipality and UT administration officials of not clearing garbage from their area, thereby inconveniencing thousands of locals.

Monday was the first time an official police complaint/DDR had been lodged with the police in connection to collection and disposal of garbage.

The residents in their complaint have alleged that the garbage lying strewn in their area was raising a stink and was leading to health problems and the spread of diseases.

Chandigarh has one garbage processing unit, which operates under the municipality and can only process and dispose of around 100 metric tonnes of trash everyday. In comparison, the UT generates around 350 to 400 metric tonnes of garbage everyday, most of which end up being dumped in an open area, adjacent to the boundary wall of Dadumajra Colony, Sector 38, which has a population of more than 50,000 people.

Dayal Krishan, president of Dumping Ground Joint Action Committee, said, “As the municipal authorities and the officials of the UT administration have failed to redress the issue, we filed a police complaint today in connection to the dumping of garbage everyday around our houses. The situation becomes worse during rains and the stench of the garbage makes our lives miserable. Hundreds of people staged a protest against the authorities on Saturday night. We made repeated calls to the civic body officials, but no one responded. It is then that we decided to file a complaint at Maloya police station. The police have handed us a copy of the DDR. We have urged the police officers to take up the matter with civic body authorities at the earliest.”

Sangam Mitra, whose house faces the open garbage dumping ground, said, “The administration has been treating us inhumanely. None of us are illegal residents at Dadumajra Colony. We were allotted the houses and regularly pay our electricity bills, water bills and taxes. The garbage problem has made our life miserable.”

SHO PS Maloya, Inspector Chiranjilal Moudgal, said, “Although we lodged a DDR, the matter is not related to the police department. The matter will be discussed with senior officers and then we will decide how to proceed further in the case.”

Local environmental activist Parmod Kumar said that he had also taken up the issue of underage ragpickers at the dumping ground before UT administrator VP Singh Badnore.

Kumar said he had attached photographic evidence of the same in his communication to the administration. Kumar says, “It is the insensitivity of the civic body authorities that they have allowed children to collect garbage from the dumping ground, which is not well fenced and without boundaries from all the sides.”

Medical officer voices concern

“We are concerned by the problems being faced by residents of Dadumajra Colony due to the piles of garbage that are strewn around. Our efforts are on to increase the capacity of the garbage processing plant from the current 100 metric tonnes. The city is generating at least three times more garbage than the current capacity of the processing plant,” said Amrit Pal Singh, Medical Officer of Health of the municipal corporation.

On the issue of children picking garbage from the dumping ground, he said, “We have deployed two private security guards to keep a watch. The ground is not well cordoned from all sides. This issue will be redressed shortly.”