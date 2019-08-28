Chandigarh: Dadumajra residents catch civic vehicle dumping garbage at night, police intervene

In a late-night drama at Dadumajra, local residents caught a vehicle of the Municipal Corporation dumping garbage at the proposed site of Theme Park around 12 midnight. Chandigarh Police had to intervene to pacify the residents.

Dyal Krishan, president of the Joint Action Committee Dumping Ground, Dadumajra, said, “Around 12.20 am, we all residents caught the vehicle emptying out the garbage there. When we asked, the driver said that he was doing it on the directions of his seniors.”

The president of the JAC said that they checked and there was no entry in the register about the movement of this vehicle which is usually done in case of all other garbage vehicles.

When called, Chandigarh Police officials reached the spot.

The residents were pacified when the police officials at the spot said that a meeting with the MC officers would be fixed on Tuesday afternoon.

Amrit Warring, medical officer of health, said that he was told that it was the dry leaves and mud that was being disposed of there. “But I have instructed the officer in charge not to dump any such dry leaves there,” the MOH said.

The residents of the area, however, asserted that horticulture waste is not dumped late in the night stealthily.

On Tuesday, the Joint Action Committee also met Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav who immediately directed the officials not to dump any waste there and that the whole of it should go to the garbage processing plant. The commissioner also instructed the staff to get the heaps of waste removed from the Theme Park site immediately.

Last Sunday too, the residents of Dadumajra were up in arms against the Municipal Corporation authorities when they saw that garbage was being dumped at the proposed site of Theme Park and not being sent to the garbage processing plant.

Members of Dadumajra Joint Action Committee reached the spot, protested and even stopped all the garbage trolleys that they saw dumping garbage at the Theme Park. The situation was such that Mayor Rajesh Kalia had to reach the spot to pacify the agitated residents. The proposed site was at present being used as a playground by children.

The residents got to know when day after day, they saw heaps of garbage piling up at the site where children would play.

In the last House meeting, Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav had stated that the garbage processing plant authorities were not taking the entire garbage. Then the civic body had put the plant authorities on notice as well. Later, it was said that all the garbage was going to the plant for processing.

The place was proposed to be a Theme Park. The foundation stone was laid on October 16, 2011.