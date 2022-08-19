Dadumajra: Karnal-based firm bags contract for bio-mining of legacy waste at landfill site

A Karnal-based firm, Akanksha Enterprises, Thursday bagged the contract of bio-mining of legacy waste dump at landfill site.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said that the letter of intent has been issued to the agency for submission of the performance bank guarantee within this week and the work of bio-mining will be started by first week of September 2022.

Mitra stated that the agency has given assurance that they will process the waste within six months. This will not only solve the problem of foul smell, but incidents of fire shall also stop with the completion of this project. This will come as a big relief to the local residents as their demand will be fulfilled within next year and a half,

she added.

She claimed there is one dumping site in Dadumajra Colony, spread over 45 acres of land having two dumps of waste of 5 lakh metric ton and 8 lakh metric ton covering the area of 16 acre and 8 acre land respectively. These dumps of garbage have caused inconvenience to the nearby residents, that is of Dadumajra Colony. A foul smell from the dump had worsened the life of residents, she said.

There were a number of incidents of fire due to emanating of methane gas from the dumping ground affecting the life of residents. The area councillor as well as residents have raised a demand for early resolution of the removal of the mountain of waste as it is a major health hazard for them, she added.

It was claimed that Chandigarh Smart City Limited has almost completed the work of bio-mining of 5 lakh metric ton

legacy waste and work shall be completed by December 31, 2022. With this, nearly 16 acres of land will be reclaimed, said the Commissioner. She briefed that the Municipal Corporation had also called the tenders for bio-mining of 8

lakh metric ton waste lying on 8 acre.

“The NGT and CPCC had already directed for early bio-mining of the waste to overcome these problems. A detailed project report amounting to Rs 72.50 crore was therefore prepared and got approved under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 in March 2022 and tender for the same was floated in June 2022,” a statement issued by the Municipal Corporation said.

The Commissioner said the tender was awarded for Rs 67.95 crore. In March this year, UT Adviser Dharam Pal had approved the estimates of bio-mining of legacy waste at Rs 77 crore.

Legacy mining of 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste is already being done at a cost of Rs 34 crore and this is apart from

the other Rs 77 crore that had been approved.

The civic body dumps the garbage in the dumping ground near Dadumajra Colony, Chandigarh. The dumping area is spread over 45 acres of land.