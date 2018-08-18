Dadumajra dumping: Million metric tonnes of waste to be cleared through scientific mining

Heaps of garbage in JP Garbage Treatment Plant at Dadumajra in Chandigarh on Friday, July 28 2017. (Express photo) Heaps of garbage in JP Garbage Treatment Plant at Dadumajra in Chandigarh on Friday, July 28 2017. (Express photo)

Millions of metric tonnes of garbage here at the Dadumajra dumping ground would soon be cleared through scientific mining.

For, Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has called for an expression of interest (EoI) to dispose of the 0.5 million metric tonnes of garbage “through scientific mining and processing”. CSCL, in its EoI, stated that they want to reclaim the government land which is blocked with dump and clear the area so as to give relief to the locals there.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Commissioner K K Yadav said, “The prime objective is to dispose of around 0.5 million metric tonnes of existing waste from the Dadumajra Dumping Ground (DMDG) through scientific mining and processing by way of deploying suitable and adequate number of heavy earth moving machinery, equipment, vehicles and treatment technology, if any. Also, we want to minimise the nuisance to the community of Dadumajra on account of the fugitive emission and spontaneous combustion which is there through the waste.”

CSCL, in its EoI, has stated that they need to “reclaim the entire land blocked with the dump for future use”.

Waste from the city was brought to the site through Dakshin Marg. The total area of the land under MC’s possession is about 45 acres at Dadumajra. Out of this, about 20 acres are occupied with 10 m to12 m high open solid waste dump which is to be mined to reclaim the land.

The CSCL, in its EOI, further stated, “A brief description of various methods or technologies available for mining of legacy waste and recovery of land in conformity with various government guidelines is provided. The proposal should have appropriate solution for mining at the project site along with tentative cost. Based on the detailed proposals to set up a processing facility to dispose of about 0.5 million MT legacy waste from DMDG, the entities shall be invited to make a presentation on their detailed proposals to CSCL at its office in Chandigarh.”

Dadumajra residents have been facing various health problems due to the dumping of garbage there. Chandigarh produces 450 metric tonnes of waste daily. A meeting of MC officials and councillors was held recently where they were informed that the entire waste was not being processed by the garbage processing plant authorities and most of it was being dumped at the dumping ground.

