‘DaaZana’: Mobile app to give voice to victims and keep anonymity intact

DaaZana has been derived from Sanskrit word 'Darshana', which means 'to make visible.' (Representational Image)

The anonymous victim has got a ray of hope in the form of a mobile app which promises to share the agony and ordeal, and still keep the complainant anonymous.

Called ‘DaaZana’, the application, whose beta version has already been launched in more than 600 universities across the world, will enable individuals to anonymously report incidents of sexual harassment, racism, bullying, discrimination on the basis of sex, caste, creed, colour, sexism and ragging by entering their nonpersonal demographic data. The application will take a cue from GPS location and will only allow those inside such campuses to report such incidents.

According to the founder and co-founder of the application, Peter Steel and Aryan Verma, the word DaaZana has been derived from Sanskrit word ‘Darshana’, which means ‘to make visible.’

The idea of developing the app was to make organisations and institutions ‘responsible and accountable’, says Aryan. “The problem is people have lost trust in the already formed agencies like the police and organisation committees. There are many things that police and other authorities do not even consider a problem which are not limited to gender-based discrimination or even bullying.”

The application does not allow for any text to be entered as they “do not want anonymous people to throw accusations on any one specific person”, and rather just focus on giving an overall cultural overview that exists, says Aryan. There are a variety of choices put in the form of words, including answers to questions — why, what, where and who — that will have options as to what happened, why it happened, where it happened and who did it.

Aryan says, “These incidents that we want people to report are happening all over the world, and are hidden inside organisations/universities that are under control of the authorities. We want the people facing it to have a voice and the people planning to get into such organisations and university to know the culture. This application is free from the shackles of the authorities who dissuade people from reporting what has happened to them. The app also allows anybody who does not want their identity to be known but wants to report such incidents anonymously.”

Growing awareness about harassment in universities and workplaces across world is what led the two to band together and develop the application. Peter says, “There had been increasing reports of workplace abuse in universities in India and across the world, in garment factories in SE Asia that supply major international brands; and the arrival of and global visibility of #MeToo movement, and similar initiatives. With a belief that we could make a contribution in the area, we looked to build on my PhD research — which had involved exploring the potential of mobile technologies to empower individuals in marginalized communities in India and SE Asia — and re-focus it to investigate ways to empower the unreported 80 per cent of individuals — the silent majority — affected by workplace abuse, who never report incidents for many reasons, lack of trust in their organisations being a principal cause.”

Peter says, “We believe that individuals in global organisations feel unable to draw attention to toxic workplace environments and incidents of micro-aggressive workforce abuse, because they just don’t trust their organizations; many who would rather normalise such behaviour then address it and have to publicly acknowledge the failings of their corporate culture. The DaaZana goal is to disrupt this stagnated situation by enabling individuals to take ownership of the negative incidents they personally experience and witness, and empowering them to anonymously contribute to ‘making visible the behavioural health of the worlds organizations’, so toxic behaviour can no longer be ignored, denied, or dismissed.”

DaaZana has its origins as an academic oriented research initiative of Peter’s in Mumbai in 2016. It later evolved to a collaboration between Peter and Aryan in 2017. The company was then formally established in 2018 when Peter withdrew from his PhD studies at Goldsmiths University of London in the UK, and Aryan stepped down from his role as CEO of ‘The Transcend’, and later requested a leave of absence in early 2019 from his part-time ‘Masters degree course in International Business and Entrepreneurship’ at Curtin University in Australia.

Chetan Chaudhary, president of the PU Student Union, says, “The app seems to have a lot of potential in bringing out the hidden culture that exists at every organisation and is only known to people inside. Cases of harassment and abuses go unnoticed in such a huge institution as many do not want their identities to be known while others are scared. Ones who do speak out face flak and are often victimised.”

