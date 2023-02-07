DA case: Vigilance arrests Punjab’s former minister Sadhu Dharamsot

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau Monday arrested Congress leader and former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the Vigilance Bureau police station.

“During the check period from 01-03-2016 (March 1, 2016) to 31-03-2022 (March 31, 2022), the income of the former minister and his family was Rs 2.37 crore while the expenditure was Rs 8.76 crore, which was Rs 6.39 crore, or 269 per cent, more than his known sources of income,” said the spokesperson. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the former minister’s other assets, said the bureau.

Dharamsot will be produced before a court in Mohali on Tuesday.