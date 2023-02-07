scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

DA case: Vigilance arrests Punjab’s former minister Sadhu Dharamsot

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the Vigilance Bureau police station.

Former Punjab cabinet minister, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was produced in district court after Vigilance Bureau was arrested in an alleged corruption case in Mohali. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
Listen to this article
DA case: Vigilance arrests Punjab’s former minister Sadhu Dharamsot
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau Monday arrested Congress leader and former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the Vigilance Bureau police station.

“During the check period from 01-03-2016 (March 1, 2016) to 31-03-2022 (March 31, 2022), the income of the former minister and his family was Rs 2.37 crore while the expenditure was Rs 8.76 crore, which was Rs 6.39 crore, or 269 per cent, more than his known sources of income,” said the spokesperson. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the former minister’s other assets, said the bureau.

More from Chandigarh

Dharamsot will be produced before a court in Mohali on Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 08:30 IST
Next Story

Chennai News Live Updates: Victoria Gowri to take as oath as Madras HC judge today; SC to hear plea against appointment

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close