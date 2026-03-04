Czech state-owned brewery to make India-debut in Chandigarh

The brewery traces its origins to the Budweis region of the Czech Republic, with brewing traditions dating back to 1295 and the modern state brewery established in 1895.

Chandigarh is set to host the India-debut of Czech state-owned brewery Budějovický Budvar at the Chandigarh Golf Club in Sector 6, on March 4. The premium lager brand will be entering a market that has traditionally been dominated by whiskey.

The Managing Director of Agways International, Kanwar Jagmohan, said Chandigarh was selected for strategic reasons. “Chandigarh is one of the most modern and progressive cities in India. It serves as a hub for five states, so it made sense to begin here rather than limit the launch to one particular state.”

He also said the company plans to first establish the brand in the region before expanding it across the country.