Czech state-owned brewery to make India-debut in Chandigarh

Chandigarh is set to host the India-debut of Czech state-owned brewery Budějovický Budvar at the Chandigarh Golf Club in Sector 6, on March 4. The premium lager brand will be entering a market that has traditionally been dominated by whiskey.
The Managing Director of Agways International, Kanwar Jagmohan, said Chandigarh was selected for strategic reasons. “Chandigarh is one of the most modern and progressive cities in India. It serves as a hub for five states, so it made sense to begin here rather than limit the launch to one particular state.”
He also said the company plans to first establish the brand in the region before expanding it across the country.
The launch has also received support from the Consulate of the Czech Republic in Chandigarh. Major Guneet Chaudhary, Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh, said the consulate has been encouraging trade engagement between Czech businesses and northern India over the past two years.
According to the company, there are plans to introduce more Czech products in due course, including non-alcoholic beverages and other alcoholic offerings.
The brewery traces its origins to the Budweis region of the Czech Republic, with brewing traditions dating back to 1295 and the modern state brewery established in 1895.
The lager is a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) product brewed in the Czech Republic using regional water, Saaz hops and Moravian malt. It is marketed as a 12-degree lager with around five per cent alcohol by volume, known for a balanced malt profile and mild hop bitterness.
– The author is an intern with The Indian Express
