Cylinder blast, suicide next door puzzle Ludhiana police

A curious case of a cylinder blast and a suicide in Sunet village of Ludhiana has bamboozled police, who are investigating if the two are linked.

Police said that at around 4.30 am Monday, they received information about an LPG cylinder blast at a tea shop owned by one Rajni Verma. Local residents heard three back-to-back explosions and when police reached the shop, it was on fire. The fire department was informed and tenders arrived. Flames were doused within 15 minutes, but the roof of the shop collapsed.

Around the same time, the body of a local, Shyam Dubey (34), was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his rented room right next to the shop. Prima facie it appeared to be suicide but the shop owner, Rajni Verma, told police that she had an argument with Dubey on Sunday.

She also alleged that Dubey had used abusive language against her and also threatened to commit suicide after writing her name in a suicide note. She further told police she suspected that Dubey set her shop on fire before committing suicide. However, police did not recover any suicide note.

However, Sub-Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO, Sarabha Nagar police station, said a probe is ongoing, but till now no substantial link between two incidents has surfaced. “The woman had an argument with Dubey on Sunday as he usually used to have food and tea from her shop but never paid for it. Yesterday, she refused to give him food till he did not pay. The deceased was a carpenter but was jobless past few days. He was also a heavy drinker. We got information about the cylinder blast at the woman’s shop around 4.30 am today and at the same time, Dubey’s body was found hanging at his rented room right next to the shop,” she said.

The autopsy report of Dubey indicated he died of hanging. “We have filed inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC in his suicide case,” said SHO.

