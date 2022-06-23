Cyclist, motorcyclist killed in 2 accidents

TWO PEOPLE — a cyclist and one motorcyclist — were killed in two road accidents in the last 24 hours in Chandigarh.

The cyclist, identified as Dharambir, 26, of Colony Number 4, was hit by a speeding truck. Police said that the motorcyclist, identified as Ashish Kumar, 22, of Rajiv Colony in Panchkula, was hit by a speeding CTU bus. Police arrested the CTU bus driver, Bhupinder Singh, and impounded the bus.

Police said that in connection with the death of the cyclist, the registration number of the truck was ascertained and the driver will be arrested shortly. The two road accidents happened at different places on Tuesday.

Police said that the motorcyclist, Ashish Kumar, was going towards Panchkula when the CTU bus hit him from behind. Though Ashish Kumar had safety gear, he suffered severe head injuries. The CTU driver and conductor rushed the injured to GMCH-32 from where doctors referred him to PGI. Later, he succumbed to injuries.

The victim was a school dropout. He did not have a permanent job and used to work on daily wages. Police said accused driver Bhupinder Singh was arrested and later released on bail. The road accident was witnessed by many and one of them, Rajeev Sharma of Hallomajra, lodged an FIR in this regard.

A report about his involvement in the road accident was sent to the CTU authorities. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.

In the other incident, cyclist Dharambir was returning from his workplace when the truck bearing Haryana registration number near Colony Number 4 light point hit him. The truck was coming from the side of Dakshin Marg. Police said that it is yet to be found if the truck driver had jumped the red signal. The driver managed to escape after abandoning the truck on the spot. Injured Dharambir was rushed to PGI where he died during treatment. A case was registered at the Industrial Area police station.