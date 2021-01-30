Cyclist killed in hit and run accident in UT

A cyclist was killed in a hit and run road accident caused by an unidentified vehicle at Sector 44/45/50/51. (Representational)

The victim cyclist was identified as Kamlesh, a resident of Jagatpura village in Mohali. Police said the victim succumbed to his injuries during the treatment at GMCH-32 Friday night.

An FIR was registered on the statement of one of the eyewitnesses, Om Parkash. The body was handed over to family members after postmortem examination. A case was registered at PS 49.

Meanwhile, police found a fetus in the jungle area of Sector 25. An FIR was registered in this connection.

Sources said a stray dog was carrying the fetus wrapped in the polythene bag, when passersby noticed it and informed the local police. A case was registered at PS 11.