Cycle mechanic detained on suspicion of murder, freed later

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has rounded up a man, who had gifted a gold nosepin to victim Rojina Begum, who was found murdered with multiple sharp injuries near railway station on January 15. Sources said that the man was rounded up on the suspicion of the victim’s family members. The suspect is a cycle mechanic, who resides at Mauli Jagran village.

A source said, “The man confessed that the victim was in his touch and he had gifted her a gold nosepin. The man was released after questioning as it was established that he was present at his shop between 5 pm and 9 pm. Later, he went to his house. The man has two kids. Victim’s family members knew that the man was in touch with Rojina Begum.”

A GRP police officer said, “Investigation is on. The family members of victim expressed their suspicion on the cycle mechanic. We detained him for questioning and released him when nothing was found against him. A knife, which is welded, was found near the scene of crime. We presume it is a vital clue. The cell phone of the victim woman is still missing. The son of the woman had a few words with her over the phone around 5 pm on the fateful day.”

The victim had left the Mauli Jagran police station around 6 pm on Saturday. Scrutiny of her call details suggests that her cell phone had been switched off by that time. She had been working as a temporary cleaner at the police station for the last six months. The victim is survived by her husband, Chotte Khan, who is handicapped, two daughters, including one married, and a son. The victim’s son works at a cycle shop at Mauli Jagran.

Police registered a case of murder on the complaint of the victim’s husband, Chotte Khan. A case was registered at GRP police station, Chandigarh.

No progress

The Chandigarh Police has failed to make any progress in connection with the murder of a woman who was found dead in a naked condition in the forest of Maloya last Friday.

The woman was identified later. Sources said investigation is on. A case was registered at Maloya police station.