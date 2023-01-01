scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Cybercrime: Three cases registered in Chandigarh

The fraudster sent a link on his cell phone telling him to click on it to pay his pending electricity bill. Police said that Ashok Kumar Bakshi followed the instructions of the caller and lost the money.

Ashok Kumar Bakshi of Sector 51 reported that unknown people cheated him of Rs 49,998 on the pretext of paying his pending electricity bill. (Representational/File)
Police lodged three cases of cheating involving online transactions in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Police said that Jagsir Singh of Sector 56 reported that he was cheated of Rs 8,700 on the pretext of Rapid cab booking.

Police said that Ashok Kumar Bakshi of Sector 51 reported that unknown people cheated him of Rs 49,998 on the pretext of paying his pending electricity bill.

The fraudster sent a link on his cell phone telling him to click on it to pay his pending electricity bill. Police said that Ashok Kumar Bakshi followed the instructions of the caller and lost the money.

Dr Sunil Kumar Setia, who runs a private clinic, reported that unknown people cheated him of Rs 50,000 on the pretext of putting up a checkup camp. Police said three cases are being investigated by the Chandigarh Police’s Cyber Crime Cell.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-01-2023 at 01:42 IST
