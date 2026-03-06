Cyberattack delays crop incentive for 9,371 Haryana farmers

The issue of colony licenses issued to the developers under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Yojana also came up during the Question Hour.

Around one-third of the total farmers found eligible for benefits for crop compensation are yet to receive it – thanks to a cyber-attack on the cloud server. The information was stated by the Haryana government in the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly, Thursday.

Congress MLA (Sirsa) Gokul Setia had questioned the state government on the issue asking three questions — If the government implemented a scheme during Kharif 2024 to provide an incentive of Rs 4,000 per acre to farmers who adopted the Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) method for paddy cultivation in State; if so, the number of farmers benefited under the said scheme in the State; b) whether it is also a fact that the abovesaid incentive amount has not been paid to about 18,000-19,000 farmers; if so, the reasons for the delay togetherwith the amount of incentive still pending for payment; and c) the time by which the pending incentive amount is likely to be released to the eligible farmers?”