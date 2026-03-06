Cyberattack delays crop incentive for 9,371 Haryana farmers

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Around one-third of the total farmers found eligible for benefits for crop compensation are yet to receive it – thanks to a cyber-attack on the cloud server. The information was stated by the Haryana government in the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly, Thursday.
Congress MLA (Sirsa) Gokul Setia had questioned the state government on the issue asking three questions — If the government implemented a scheme during Kharif 2024 to provide an incentive of Rs 4,000 per acre to farmers who adopted the Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) method for paddy cultivation in State; if so, the number of farmers benefited under the said scheme in the State; b) whether it is also a fact that the abovesaid incentive amount has not been paid to about 18,000-19,000 farmers; if so, the reasons for the delay togetherwith the amount of incentive still pending for payment; and c) the time by which the pending incentive amount is likely to be released to the eligible farmers?”
Responding to Setia, during the Question Hour, agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana said, “About 27,378 farmers have been found eligible for the benefit covering a total area of 1,56,891 acres. Of these, 18,007 farmers have already been paid an incentive of Rs 4,000/- per acre for an area of 1,09,245 acres. b) Around 9,371 farmers have not yet been paid the benefit for a total area of 47,646 acres. The reason was isolation of the data cluster maintained by Railtel Corporation of India due to a cyber-attack on the cloud server. The Department is coordinating with Railtel to restore access to the data. c) The payment for the remaining area will be disbursed immediately upon restoration of access to the data. Alternative mechanisms to facilitate early release of pending incentive are also being explored.”
The issue of colony licenses issued to the developers under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Yojana also came up during the Question Hour.
INLD’s MLA (Dabwali) Aditya Devilal questioned the state government to provide – “the year‐wise and district/tehsil/block/area‐wise details of licenses issued by the Government under the ‘Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Yojana’ in State from the year 2014 to 2026; and b) the year‐wise and district/tehsil/block/city‐wise details of new sectors/colonies developed by the Government under the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in State during the said period?”
Responding to Aditya, CM Nayab Singh Saini said that “About 760 licences were granted having an area measuring 7618.9 acres by Town & Country Planning Department from 2016 to 2026 in the State. During the year 2014 to 2026, 56 numbers of Sectors having area 5529.20 acre have been developed by HSVP.”
Saini said, “Of the total 8347.30 acres that has to be developed via these 760 licences, a total of 7287.19 acres was already acquired, while 1060.11 acres of land was yet to be acquired. Out of the total area, 5529.20 acres of land was already developed under 56 sectors, while 1757.99 acres of land was acquired but is yet to be developed”.
Explaining the procedure further, Saini added, “A license under DDJAY colony is granted for a minimum area of 5 acres and the maximum permissible size of plot is 150 sqm. The benefit of DDJAY policy was discontinued in Final Development Plan 2031 AD of Gurugram Manesar Urban Complex and Final Development Plan-2031 AD of Faridabad on 20.04.2023. A total of 760 numbers of licence have been granted having an area measuring 7618.9 acres by Town & Country Planning Department from 2016 to 2026 in the State. During the year 2014 to 2026, 56 numbers of Sectors having area 5529.20 acre have been developed by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP)”.
