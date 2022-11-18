scorecardresearch
Cyber Swachhta Mission programme concludes

Police said that at least 2,000 people, including senior citizens, youths and children participated in the cyber awareness campaign.

The last day of the programme at Elante Mall (Express)

A Cyber Swachhta Mission awareness programme, which was started last year, concluded at Elante Mall on Thursday, under the watchful eyes of SSP (headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena.

On Thursday, during the conclusion of the event Inspector Ranjit Singh, who is the SHO of Police Station Cyber Crime, along with other cyber crime officials, spoke to the public about the various do’s and don’ts related to online cyber crime frauds — like financial frauds, calls from Canada frauds, loan app frauds, SMS/calls from electricity department frauds, UPI pin for receiving money frauds, while advising the public to always verify the mobile number and name in the UPI application before initiating any payment.

The officials said that any buyer/seller showing unreasonable haste or urgency is most likely a fraudster. Using a strong password and calling 1930 or 112 if case of any untoward incidents was also encouraged.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 07:29:34 am
