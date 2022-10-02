Cyber fraudsters dupe man of Rs 13.50 lakh

Online fraudsters duped a Sector 40 resident of Rs 13.50 lakh after impersonating one of his friends from Australia demanding quick assistance for a third person in Kolkata.

The incident took place on September 29.

The victim, Prafulla Mohan Sinha, transferred the amount in the account of the third person on behalf of his Australian friend, Surinder Paul, but later realised that he was duped.

Surinder Paul declined that he had ever made a WhatsApp call urging Prafulla Mohan Sinha to transfer the money into anyone’s account.

Police said the victim reported that he had received a WhatsApp call on behalf of his Australian friend, Surinder Paul, who told him that his friend Jaspal Singh’s wife is admitted in Kolkata.

The caller told the complainant that he would transfer Rs 18.46 lakh in his account and then the complainant must transfer the amount in the account of Jaspal Singh. The caller provided him the account number and also sent him a receipt of Rs 18.46 lakh that the money will reach his account within 24 hours. Prafulla Mohan Sinha reported that on assurance, he transferred Rs 13.50 lakh in the account of his friend’s friend on September 29.

But he did not receive anything in his account.

The Cyber cell police station has registered an FIR (case of forgery, impersonation) and is investigating the matter.

The UT police cyber cell has been urging people to not entertain suspicious calls and cross-check the authenticity of numbers before making payments.