Cyber fraud: Two arrested for duping woman of Rs 70,000

The Cyber Cell of Chandigarh Police arrested two persons for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 70,000. An investigation was initiated over the complaint of the woman following which the two accused Bir Inder Singh (22) and Sukh Sagar (24), both residents of Patiala, were arrested by the Cyber Cell.

As per police, a complaint from the woman was received alleging that she was using ZestMoney app, to make payment in installments for her son’s phone.

She reported that the most recent installment was deducted twice, following which she searched for ZestMoney helpline number from Google.

When she called the helpline, one of the accused asked her to share an OTP received on her phone. The victim shared the OTP, after which Rs 70,000 got deducted from her ZestMoney account.

The accused then purchased Amazon gift vouchers from the money. The two accused were produced before court, from

where they have now been sent on police remand till June 13.