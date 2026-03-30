Cyber fraud racket busted in Mohali, case registered

According to police sources, the accused had rented a showroom near Behna Da Dhaba in Phase 5 and were carrying out suspicious activities.

A major cyber fraud network has come to light in Mohali, where unknown individuals allegedly operated under the name “Brother Traders”.

Acting on a confidential tip-off, the State Cyber Crime Police Station, Mohali, registered a case and initiated an investigation into the suspected racket.

According to police sources, the accused had rented a showroom near Behna Da Dhaba in Phase 5 and were carrying out suspicious activities. Preliminary findings suggest that the individuals were involved in arranging and facilitating fake or mule bank accounts used by fraudsters to route illicit funds instead of using their own.

Investigators said that such mule accounts are commonly used in online scams to transfer, layer, and settle defrauded money, making it difficult for the authorities to trace the main culprits. These accounts act as intermediaries, allowing cybercriminals to stay hidden behind multiple financial transactions.

Taking cognisance of the information, the police registered a case against unknown persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including sections 318(4) (cheating) and 6(2) (criminal conspiracy), along with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000.