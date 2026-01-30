Second accused in Rs 85-lakh cyber fraud arrested in Bengaluru: Chandigah Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Cyber Crime Cell has arrested a Bengaluru resident in connection with a Rs 85-lakh cyber fraud case through digital arrest, taking the total number of arrests to two, the Chandigarh Police said on Friday.
Police identified the arrested accused as Sibgathulla Baig, alias Syed (28), a resident of Neelasandra in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
According to police, the arrest was made following a detailed analysis of the money trail linked to the fraud. During the investigation, it was found that a portion of the defrauded money had been transferred into an Axis Bank account registered in the name of SK Collection, owned by the accused, police said, adding that the mobile number linked to the bank account was also found to be registered in his name.
Based on technical evidence, KYC documents and location tracking, a police team conducted a raid, with the help of the Viveknagar police station in Bengaluru, leading to the arrest of the second accused.
According to the complaint, the victim, a resident of Chandigarh, received multiple phone calls from unidentified persons impersonating officials of the Telecom Authority of India, ICICI Bank and the Vigilance Department. The callers threatened the complainant with digital arrest in a fabricated money-laundering case, police said.
Fearing legal action, police said, the accused offered the complainant a so-called “Priority Innocence Certificate”. Acting under fear and deception, the complainant was induced to transfer money on several occasions into different bank accounts provided by the accused, police said, adding that in total, Rs 85 lakh was swindled.
During interrogation, Baig disclosed that he had shared his bank account details with an unidentified person through Telegram app, who assured him a commission of 50 per cent on transactions, police said, adding that Baig admitted to having received Rs 30,000 as commission, which he withdrew and spent.
The accused claimed that he became aware of the fraudulent nature of the transactions only after being informed by bank officials.
Police recovered a mobile phone with a SIM card and a cheque book linked to the Axis Bank account from the accused.
Police said further interrogation is underway to trace other members of the organised cyber fraud network and to uncover the complete modus operandi involved in the case.
