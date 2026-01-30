Second accused in Rs 85-lakh cyber fraud arrested in Bengaluru: Chandigah Police

The Cyber Crime Cell has arrested a Bengaluru resident in connection with a Rs 85-lakh cyber fraud case through digital arrest, taking the total number of arrests to two, the Chandigarh Police said on Friday.

Police identified the arrested accused as Sibgathulla Baig, alias Syed (28), a resident of Neelasandra in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

According to police, the arrest was made following a detailed analysis of the money trail linked to the fraud. During the investigation, it was found that a portion of the defrauded money had been transferred into an Axis Bank account registered in the name of SK Collection, owned by the accused, police said, adding that the mobile number linked to the bank account was also found to be registered in his name.