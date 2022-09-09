scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Cyber crime: Fraudsters cheat three people, including Air Force personnel

QuickSupport is an app used to remotely access phone or computer screens. The victims were cheated last month and the FIRs were registered after a probe on Thursday, police said.

The victims were cheated last month and the FIRs were registered after a probe on Thursday, police said.

Online fraudsters cheated three people including an Air Force personnel, by sending them messages on the pretext of pending electricity bills or new connections. The accused made them install a mobile application, QuickSupport, to pay the pending bills and transferred money into their accounts. QuickSupport is an app used to remotely access phone or computer screens. The victims were cheated last month and the FIRs were registered after a probe on Thursday, police said.

Police said that the Air Force personnel, Ravinder Kumar Dhir, lost Rs 3,26,500 when he dialled a helpline number of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), after getting it online to apply for an electricity connection for his house in Mohali. He reported that he followed the instructions and the money was debited from his account.

Amanpreet Singh of Sector 15 reported that he had received a text message on his phone regarding the pending payment
of his house’s electricity bill on August 13. He reported that he dialled the number mentioned in the message and the caller told him to install a link, which was sent to him for payment of the bill. Sources said that as Amanpreet opened the link, Rs 12,76,940 was debited from his bank account.

More from Chandigarh

In a similar incident, an officer with Navodaya Vidyalaya in Sector 25, Rakesh Khanna, reported that unknown persons asked him to download QuickSupport, for payment of a pending electricity bill and transferred Rs 46,853 from his account. The incident took place on August 9.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...Premium
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 05:39:48 am
Next Story

What spurred Punjab topper: love from his friends after father’s death

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Pakistan floods and Indian response
Explained

Pakistan floods and Indian response

Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League Champion title

Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League Champion title

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought
Asia Cup

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought

Stir intensified after visit by British official: Allahabad University writes to Centre

Stir intensified after visit by British official: Allahabad University writes to Centre

India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

Wildlife panel OKs IAF base, other infra in Ladakh sanctuaries near LAC

Wildlife panel OKs IAF base, other infra in Ladakh sanctuaries near LAC

In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India

In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India

Nitish, Prashant Kishor war of words: 'Doesn't know ABC' vs 'He knows A-Z'

Nitish, Prashant Kishor war of words: 'Doesn't know ABC' vs 'He knows A-Z'

Food baskets for patients, job training for kin in bid for ‘TB mukt Bharat’

Food baskets for patients, job training for kin in bid for ‘TB mukt Bharat’

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement