Cyber crime: Fraudsters cheat three people, including Air Force personnel

Online fraudsters cheated three people including an Air Force personnel, by sending them messages on the pretext of pending electricity bills or new connections. The accused made them install a mobile application, QuickSupport, to pay the pending bills and transferred money into their accounts. QuickSupport is an app used to remotely access phone or computer screens. The victims were cheated last month and the FIRs were registered after a probe on Thursday, police said.

Police said that the Air Force personnel, Ravinder Kumar Dhir, lost Rs 3,26,500 when he dialled a helpline number of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), after getting it online to apply for an electricity connection for his house in Mohali. He reported that he followed the instructions and the money was debited from his account.

Amanpreet Singh of Sector 15 reported that he had received a text message on his phone regarding the pending payment

of his house’s electricity bill on August 13. He reported that he dialled the number mentioned in the message and the caller told him to install a link, which was sent to him for payment of the bill. Sources said that as Amanpreet opened the link, Rs 12,76,940 was debited from his bank account.

In a similar incident, an officer with Navodaya Vidyalaya in Sector 25, Rakesh Khanna, reported that unknown persons asked him to download QuickSupport, for payment of a pending electricity bill and transferred Rs 46,853 from his account. The incident took place on August 9.