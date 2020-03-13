Cyber con dupes Milkha Singh’s wife of Rs 99,000 on her credit card

Milka Singh’s wife was duped of Rs 99,000. (Repesentational Image) Milka Singh’s wife was duped of Rs 99,000. (Repesentational Image)

The wife of former Commonwealth Games and Asian Games athlete Milkha Singh, Nirmal Kaur, fell prey to a banking fraud after an unknown person duped her of Rs 99,000 by online shopping on her credit card on Friday.

Police said the con took place after the accused obtained confidential details of her credit card, while Kaur was trying to register her pet dogs with Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and relied on a search engine to search for the contact number.

It was Kaur’s employee, Ram Kumar, who contacted the number as shown on the search engine. Divulging into the details of the call, Kaur shared that the person on the other side enquired regarding the number of pets, their breeds, etc and later asked Kumar to transfer Rs 10 as registration fee. However, the transfer failed through UPI and then the receiver demanded Kaur’s credit card number.

“The fraudster insisted on giving the number of the credit card which was of Nirmal Kaur. She received an OTP which she shared the number with the person on call. The madam received another OTP, but I tried persuading her to not share, but she did not pay heed and she immediately got a text message regarding withdrawal of Rs 99,000. The caller hung up and when we tried to call them back, they said they money would be returned soon,” Kumar shared.

The Indian Express tried contacting Nirmal Kaur, but she was not available for her comments.

Chandigarh Cyber cell Inspector Devinder Singh said, “We received a complaint from the employee of Nirmal Kaur, wife of Milkha Singh regarding money being stolen from her Citibank credit card. We have put the 10 digit number on surveillance and started an investigation. Apparently, fraudsters did online shopping of Rs 99,900 through her card.”

The police were informed about the duping through the police control room and they visited the house of Milkha Singh, and advised his and Kaur to lodge a complaint with cyber cell.

