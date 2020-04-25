Cyber cell use CDRs, tower location to trace travel history of Covid patients

As of April 24. Punjab had 277 positive cases of the coronavirus. (Representational) As of April 24. Punjab had 277 positive cases of the coronavirus. (Representational)

As COVID-19 patients remain reluctant to reveal their contact history, Chandigarh police’s cyber cell is ascertaining the travel history of people through cyber techniques including call details records and mobile phone tower locations.

“There are many who are not revealing their contact history, expecting a backlash from the friends and relatives they met, as they will be required to quarantine. We are coming across several such cases. The Health department is taking our assistance for ascertaining the travel history of such people through the cyber techniques,” said a cyber cell officer at PS 17. As many as 27 people have contracted coronavirus in Chandigarh so far.

The official said that the Health department has taken the assistance of the cyber cell in tracing the travel history of at least a dozen COVID-19 patients. “Unintentionally or intentionally, the patients miss out on some contacts. Recently, a 55-year-old patient was herself not sure about who all she had met. We ascertained her travel history through the tower locations of her cell phone. Similarly, call details record (CDR) of a patient revealed that he had gone to faraway states, including Goa and Mumbai, before testing COVID-19 positive. The Health department has been demanding our intervention in selective cases. However, as the numbers of positive cases increase, we are expect that more cyber cell assistance will be sought.”

“Ascertaining the CDRs and tower locationof individuals requires permission from senior officers, especially SSP and the Home Secretary. Nodal officers of telecommunication companies are also roped in for the emergency duty,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

DSP (Cyber) Rashmi Yadav Sharma said, “Indeed, we are providing assistance to the UT health department as and when they seek it. We are tracing the travel history through CDRs and tower locations, among others. I cannot divulge further details.”

About 95 per cent of the 47 UT cyber cell police personnel, including Senior Inspector Devinder Singh, have been on COVID-19 duty, leaving behind three police personnel to assist the Health department. All the officials are deputed at various nakas to maintain law and order.

