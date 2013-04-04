Cyber Cell to probe two cases of Facebook-hacking

The UT Police Cyber Cell has registered two complaints where the Facebook accounts of two girls were hacked by unknown persons. Cases under the IT Act have been registered.

One of the cases is registered in the police station at Manimajra and other is registered at the police station in Sector 36. Both cases have been transferred to the Cyber Cell for investigations.

Police officials said that the complainants came to know about the cyber-attack after their friends complained about objectionable content being posted from their accounts. Following this,they informed the police about it.

Police is not ruling out the possibility of a professional cyber-criminal and is investigating the two cases.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App