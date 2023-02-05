Cyber cafe operator’s mistake: HC allows appeal of PGT candidate after 6 years, says every citizen not net-savvy

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has allowed the appeal of a PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) candidate who, due to the mistake of a cybercafe operator, was shown to have applied to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) under the ‘General category’ instead of EBPGC (Economically Backward Person in General Category).

A division bench of Justice M Ramachandra Rao and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur, while citing judgment of HSSC versus Sarla and others, held, “In view of the prevailing socio-economic condition in our country, every citizen is neither net savvy nor is a computer or laptop readily available for use; in these circumstances when such a candidate has to submit an application online, he has to depend upon a cybercafe providing the internet services; being himself/herself not computer and net savvy, the candidate has to depend upon the operator in the cybercafe to fill in online form; and in such a circumstance, if any mistake occurs, it would be wholly unrealistic and arbitrary to make such a candidate suffer.”

The high court stated in the order, “If an incorrect entry is made due to human error, there is no provision on the website of the commission allowing correction in the online application form; and in these circumstances, if a mistake is committed, there being no provision for carrying out correction, even if it is noticed subsequently, a poor candidate is to suffer for no fault.”

The appellant in the case is Kiran Bala.

As per the case, the HSSC had advertised 398 posts of PGT (history), including 19 posts in EBPGC category. Kiran Bala was a candidate for the recruitment to the post of PGT (history).

Kiran Bala had submitted an online application to HSSC on September 21, 2015, after securing a certificate that she (then petitioner) belongs to EBPGC category. She had secured the certificate from the competent authority on July 21, 2015. Kiran Bala’s grievance was to modify her claim in the application form, that is, she wanted to change ‘General category’ mentioned in the form to that of EBPGC category. Her plea was however dismissed by a single bench of the high court on February 21, 2017.

Kiran Bala thus filed the LPA (Letter Patents Appeal) – through her counsel Animesh Sharma – before the high court stating that she had filled in her online job application form from a cybercafé, and due to the mistake of the cybercafe operator, inadvertently in the application form, she was shown to have applied under the ‘General category’ instead of EBPGC category.

After hearing the matter, the high court division bench said, “Having obtained the certificate much prior to last date for submitting the online applications, it would be unrealistic to presume that the appellant did not claim said reservation deliberately and that she is trying to make such a claim at a later point of time. When request for correction was made by the appellant on October 6, 2015, and March 9, 2016, much before the holding of the screening test on March 13, 2016, the HSSC ought to have permitted such correction since there is no prohibition in the advertisement for making such correction.”