Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
UT to HC: ‘Won’t cut more eucalyptus trees in Sec 9’

The matter came up for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli.

The authorities concerned Friday undertook not to cut more eucalyptus trees in Sector 9. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
As a petition challenging the permission for felling of the eucalyptus trees outside the UT Secretariat came up for hearing at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the authorities concerned Friday undertook not to cut more eucalyptus trees in Sector 9.

A detailed order was yet to be released.

The HC is hearing a petition filed by Adityajit Singh Chadha through his counsel Gauravjit Singh Patwalia, seeking to place on record the permission/approval for felling of 100 eucalyptus trees outside the UT Secretariat, Sector 9, Chandigarh, by the Tree Felling Committee constituted on July 22, 2022, and to quash the permission for felling of the eucalyptus trees by the UT.

Advocate Patwalia had told the HC that Department of Forests and Wildlife, Chandigarh Administration, had, vide orders dated July 22, 2022, constituted a Tree Felling Committee wherein the function of the committee was to receive applications for felling of the trees and then to conduct a detailed inspection of the status and health of the tree and make specific recommendations along with detailed justification whether the tree is required to be pruned or pollarded or felled or transplanted or otherwise.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 07:31 IST
