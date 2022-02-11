Customs dept seizes gold worth 1.03 cr

The customs department seized 2,100 grams gold which was being illegally smuggled at Chandigarh Airport on Thursday. The gold was recovered from a man who had arrived at the airport from Sharjah.

According to officials, acting on intelligence, the officers of Ludhiana Customs Commissionerate deployed at Chandigarh Airport, Mohali intercepted a male passenger arriving from Sharjah on Air India Flight IX 188, while he was trying to cross the green channel. On scanning, some suspicious item was observed in his hand bag.

“On checking his hand bag, items concealed in white medical tape were found and 18 gold biscuits weighing 2,100 grams worth Rs 1.03 crore were recovered. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act,” the official statement of the department said.

The statement further said that in past one month, the Ludhiana Customs staff deployed at Chandigarh International Airport, Mohali recovered 220.840 grams gold worth Rs.10,83,268 concealed in a pouch in the Air India Flight IX 188 arriving from Sharjah in January.

On January 4, they intercepted a woman passenger trying to cross the green channel who was carrying 22 carat gold jewellery weighing 97.52 grams worth Rs 4,50,021. A total recovery of duty and penalty amounting to Rs 1,83,258 was made from her under the Customs Act.