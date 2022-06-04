‘Cannot expect customer to carry goods in hands out of showroom’: UT Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to Bata India

The UT Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, here on Friday, upheld the penalty of Rs 6,100, imposed by the District Consumer Commission on Bata India stating that “If the appellant (Bata India) claims itself to be responsible and environmentally conscious, then it should have given carry bags to the customers free of cost”… adding that “A consumer is not supposed to take those slippers, without any carry bag, in their hands out of the showroom. A carry bag is must to carry those slippers/goods.” Bata India, in its appeal before the state forum, had argued that they are a responsible corporate concerned towards environmental degradation and that the company added it is actively initiated various steps for the protection of the environment. The company had moved the state commission after being imposed the penalty at the district level.