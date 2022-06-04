‘Cannot expect customer to carry goods in hands out of showroom’: UT Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to Bata India

June 4, 2022 2:03:01 am
The UT Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, here on Friday, upheld the penalty of Rs 6,100, imposed by the District Consumer Commission on Bata India stating that “If the appellant (Bata India) claims itself to be responsible and environmentally conscious, then it should have given carry bags to the customers free of cost”… adding that “A consumer is not supposed to take those slippers, without any carry bag, in their hands out of the showroom. A carry bag is must to carry those slippers/goods.” Bata India, in its appeal before the state forum, had argued that they are a responsible corporate concerned towards environmental degradation and that the company added it is actively initiated various steps for the protection of the environment. The company had moved the state commission after being imposed the penalty at the district level.
The district commission, on a complaint filed by Harjas Singh of Mohali, had directed Bata to refund Rs 4, cost of the carry bag, besides Rs 1,100 as compensation for harassment and mental agony and Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses. Bata argued that the district commission failed to appreciate partial costs of paper bags, which were optional for a customer, were being charged in terms of the liberty granted by National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, New Delhi. It was also added that there was no mandate for manufacturers/ retailers to provide carry bags in addition to primary packaging, without charge. Harjas stated that Bata’s business is footwear and not a whole sale business forcing customers to purchase carry bags.
The State Commission said, “…if the appellant claims itself to be responsible… it should have given the bags free of cost as the price [is] included in the profit margins”
