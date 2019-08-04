Custodial death of rape-accused: Accused cops want to go back to Shimla jail

The accused policemen in the case pertaining to custodial death of a rape-and murder-accused in Himachal Pradesh’s Kotkhai Police Station in 2017 have filed an application before the Chandigarh District Court for their transfer to the Shimla Jail during the pendency of the trial. The trial was ordered to be transferred to a CBI Court in Chandigarh from Shimla by the Supreme Court in May.

“The accused persons belong to poor families of Himachal Pradesh and it is not possible for the kith and kin of the accused persons to travel to Chandigarh without facing hard difficulties for various economical and other reasons,” the accused, Rafee Mohammad and Ranjit Steta, said in their application. Another accused Rajinder Singh has also filed an application for transfer to Shimla Jail instead from Burail prison in Chandigarh.

Alleging that they have been falsely implicated in the case, Mohammad and Steta in the joint application said that the CBI Court after the hearing on July 1 had ordered that the accused be kept in Model Jail, Burail in Chandigarh. They added that they were not given any chance to oppose the order.

“Even the escort, accompanying the accused persons, did not know about the passing of the order for transfer of the custody of the accused persons and they carried the accused persons to jail at Shimla. Ultimately, the accused persons were brought back to Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh,” read the application.

Submitting that they have never delayed or caused any hurdle in the progress of the case, and instead reached Chandigarh from Shimla before 10 am. “The accused undertake to not cause any delay in the proceedings on sending them back to the jail at Shimla. The accused are comfortable in the jail at Shimla for various reasons,” they said in the application, adding that the jail manual also states that special reasons need to be provided for transfer to another prison, as no one has applied for the transfer of the custody from Himachal Pradesh to Chandigarh.