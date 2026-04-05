Current status of the four FIRs and what the defence counsel say

Chandigarh bank fraud cases have seen multiple FIRs and arrests, with defence counsel contesting allegations and claiming lack of evidence in the investigations. (File Photo)

The defence counsel for the accused in multiple financial fraud cases in Haryana and Chandigarh have contested the allegations, claiming false implication and lack of evidence. They said the investigation is speculative, lacks direct material linking the accused, and targets scapegoats while shielding actual perpetrators.

IDFC First Bank Rs 590-crore fraud

All accused are in judicial custody. Six vehicles, including three Toyota Fortuners, two Innovas and one Mercedes, have been seized. Over 100 bank accounts have been flagged for freezing. The bank later pegged the amount at Rs 645 crore and said it has been returned to Haryana government departments. The state has recommended a CBI probe.