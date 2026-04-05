Current status of the four FIRs and what the defence counsel say

Chandigarh bank fraud FIR status explained with updates on IDFC, Kotak cases and defence counsel claims denying involvement and evidence gaps.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu, Sukhbir Siwach
2 min readApr 5, 2026 10:27 AM IST
Chandigarh bank fraud cases have seen multiple FIRs and arrests, with defence counsel contesting allegations and claiming lack of evidence in the investigations. (File Photo)Chandigarh bank fraud cases have seen multiple FIRs and arrests, with defence counsel contesting allegations and claiming lack of evidence in the investigations. (File Photo)
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The defence counsel for the accused in multiple financial fraud cases in Haryana and Chandigarh have contested the allegations, claiming false implication and lack of evidence. They said the investigation is speculative, lacks direct material linking the accused, and targets scapegoats while shielding actual perpetrators.

IDFC First Bank Rs 590-crore fraud

All accused are in judicial custody. Six vehicles, including three Toyota Fortuners, two Innovas and one Mercedes, have been seized. Over 100 bank accounts have been flagged for freezing. The bank later pegged the amount at Rs 645 crore and said it has been returned to Haryana government departments. The state has recommended a CBI probe.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Rs 158 crore fraud

The bank has returned Rs 127 crore to the Municipal Corporation.

IDFC First Bank Rs 116 crore fraud

FIR registered on March 9 under Sections 316(5), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 61(2) of BNS 2023 at the Economic Offences Wing, Sector-17, Chandigarh, on a complaint by Amit Kumar, MC Commissioner. More arrests are likely.

IDFC First Bank Rs 83 crore fraud

FIR registered on March 12 under Sections 316(5), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 61(2) of BNS at the Economic Offences Wing, Sector-17, Chandigarh, on a complaint by Sukhvinder Singh. Investigation is ongoing.

Defence counsel statements

Advocate Vishal Garg Narwana, counsel for Vikram Wadhwa, said his client is innocent and has been falsely implicated to hush up the matter.

Advocate Deepanshu Bansal, counsel for Rishav Rishi, said the allegations are baseless and lack evidence. He said the case relates to discrepancies during the transition of accounts from CSCL to the Municipal Corporation.

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Advocate Shahzad Singh, counsel for Abhay Kumar, said the FIR does not attribute any clear role and that the investigation is targeting scapegoats.

Advocate A S Sukhija, counsel for Seema Dhiman, said there is no material to show her involvement and that her name figures only on allegations of conspiracy.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

Sukhbir Siwach
Sukhbir Siwach
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Sukhbir Siwach's extensive and in-depth coverage of farmer agitation against three farm laws during 2020-21 drew widespread attention. ... Read More

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