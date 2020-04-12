Curfew to go on till national lockdown continues: V P Singh Badnore

V P Singh Badnore. (File) V P Singh Badnore. (File)

UT ADMINISTRATOR V P Singh Badnore on Saturday said that the curfew in Chandigarh will continue as long as the countrywide lockdown continues.

He said this after attending a video-conferencing session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was attended by chief ministers of all states and representatives of union territories.

“It is heartening to know that Chandigarh has fared well in the first phase of curfew. The curfew in Chandigarh will continue as long as the lockdown in the country continues,” he said.

The Administrator asked Adviser Manoj Parida to formulate a scheme for utilising services of “idle workers” in the second phase of curfew. He also stated that as desired by the prime minister, farmers going for harvesting and marketing of their produce should be facilitated during the curfew.

Badnore directed the education department to devise a mechanism through which 40 book stores of Chandigarh could arrange home delivery of books to students during the long curfew period.

He also directed the Adviser to ensure that all students from the North-East, Ladakh and J&K be taken care of in the city. A designated officer should look into their needs and cater to their essential requirements, he said.

The UT administration has launched a CVD Tracker App (Android) to monitor people placed under quarantine, using geo-fencing technology that creates a virtual perimeter for a real-world geographical area. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store or using the link http://uen.io/6v4y.

The Administrator appealed to Chandigarh residents to cooperate with the medical survey team, which is going from house to house to screen residents.

Parida said that as directed by the central government, efforts are also being made to ensure use of Aarogya Setu mobile application by all citizens. He added that it will be mandatory for all government officials to download the application.

The mobile application has been developed to identify and geo-fence specific areas around people placed under quarantine. It will be mandatory for the people under quarantine to download the app on their phones. Every quarantined user will be fenced within a 50-metre radius of place of quarantine and the quarantined user will have to upload a selfie every hour. The system will match their quarantined location and the location from where they uploaded the selfie.

“Number of quarantined people may increase in the future and this app will make it easier for the health and police department to track quarantined users through their GPS location. Any lapse or unauthorised movement will be immediately alerted to both the respective SDM, police as well as person concerned. Strict action will be taken against violators.” said Nazuk Kumar IAS, SDM central and director, department of information technology, Chandigarh.

If any quarantined user breaches the geo-fence, he/she will get a warning message and the administration will get an alert in the control room. An FIR will be lodged against the violators. The administration’s control room will be alerted even in case the phone is turned off and penal action will be taken against the user. A 24×7 control room with a dedicated team is set up to monitor the quarantined.

Anil Kumar Garg, additional commissioner, municipal corporation, Chandigarh, who is in-charge of contact tracing and quarantine teams formed, said the public will also be able to login to this application and see all the “red zones, quarantine or suspected areas”. If any person get near or enters these areas, an alert/notification will appear on their phone.

