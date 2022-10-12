‘A curable disease often neglected due to old age’

Arthritis, which causes inflammation in one or more joints, affects millions of people across the world every year. However, rheumatological disorders are often neglected and assumed to be a part of the ageing process.

To spread awareness this World Arthritis Day, Dr Anil Abrol of the Department of Rheumatology, Fortis Hospital in an advisory shed light on the causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment options.

Arthritis-related conditions cause pain and stiffness of joints and can also affect multiple organs like the lungs, heart, and kidneys, and can be life-threatening.

Patients with arthritis have a 200 per cent higher risk of heart attack, about 150 per cent higher risk of stroke, and a higher risk of developing cancer and depression. Patients face reduced work capacity and productivity.

Discussing the medical condition, Dr Abrol said, “Arthritis can affect people of any age group. There are more than 100 types of the disease”.

Symptoms

Some symptoms include pain and swelling in the joints associated with early morning stiffness, low back pain and stiffness in young males among others.

Dr Abrol said, “There is an average gap between the onset of symptoms to meeting a rheumatologist of about two years.

Early diagnosis is of utmost importance as it not only prevents the disease from progressing but complications can be treated effectively. Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs or a combination with biologics (special injections for arthritis) have transformed the treatment procedure. This way, complete remission of the disease is now possible.” He added that a balanced diet, healthy weight, adequate physical exercise, and refraining from smoking can help alleviate symptoms of arthritis.