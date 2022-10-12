scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

‘A curable disease often neglected due to old age’

To spread awareness this World Arthritis Day, Dr Anil Abrol of the Department of Rheumatology, Fortis Hospital in an advisory shed light on the causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment options.

Arthritis, which causes inflammation in one or more joints, affects millions of people across the world every year. (File Representational Photo)

Arthritis, which causes inflammation in one or more joints, affects millions of people across the world every year. However, rheumatological disorders are often neglected and assumed to be a part of the ageing process.

To spread awareness this World Arthritis Day, Dr Anil Abrol of the Department of Rheumatology, Fortis Hospital in an advisory shed light on the causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment options.

Arthritis-related conditions cause pain and stiffness of joints and can also affect multiple organs like the lungs, heart, and kidneys, and can be life-threatening.

Patients with arthritis have a 200 per cent higher risk of heart attack, about 150 per cent higher risk of stroke, and a higher risk of developing cancer and depression. Patients face reduced work capacity and productivity.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon
From terror to sedition, 22 cases against Pannun in Punjab alonePremium
From terror to sedition, 22 cases against Pannun in Punjab alone

Discussing the medical condition, Dr Abrol said, “Arthritis can affect people of any age group. There are more than 100 types of the disease”.

Symptoms

Some symptoms include pain and swelling in the joints associated with early morning stiffness, low back pain and stiffness in young males among others.

Dr Abrol said, “There is an average gap between the onset of symptoms to meeting a rheumatologist of about two years.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

Early diagnosis is of utmost importance as it not only prevents the disease from progressing but complications can be treated effectively. Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs or a combination with biologics (special injections for arthritis) have transformed the treatment procedure. This way, complete remission of the disease is now possible.” He added that a balanced diet, healthy weight, adequate physical exercise, and refraining from smoking can help alleviate symptoms of arthritis.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 08:39:45 am
Next Story

Haryana working on plan to procure paddy straw at MSP: CM Khattar

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement