Culture writer Sukant Deepak bags Karan Singh Foundation fellowship for translation

His translations have also appeared in the journal Indian Literature.

Culture writer and translator Sukant Deepak has been awarded the Karan Singh Foundation Fellowship for Translation.

The fellowship will support his upcoming project to translate selected short stories by his father, noted Hindi author Swadesh Deepak, into English. The stories — known for their sharp social insight, emotional depth and complexity — have in recent years reached wider readerships through translated editions.

Sukant has earlier translated his father’s works for the anthology ‘A Bouquet of Dead Flowers’, edited by Jerry Pinto and published by Speaking Tiger, contributing to a broader appreciation of Swadesh Deepak’s writing beyond Hindi readers. His translations have also appeared in the journal Indian Literature.