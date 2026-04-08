Culture writer Sukant Deepak bags Karan Singh Foundation fellowship for translation

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Culture writer and translator Sukant Deepak has been awarded the Karan Singh Foundation Fellowship for Translation.
The fellowship will support his upcoming project to translate selected short stories by his father, noted Hindi author Swadesh Deepak, into English. The stories — known for their sharp social insight, emotional depth and complexity — have in recent years reached wider readerships through translated editions.
Sukant has earlier translated his father’s works for the anthology ‘A Bouquet of Dead Flowers’, edited by Jerry Pinto and published by Speaking Tiger, contributing to a broader appreciation of Swadesh Deepak’s writing beyond Hindi readers. His translations have also appeared in the journal Indian Literature.
Apart from translation, his essay ‘Papa, Elsewhere’, centred on his father, was featured in ‘A Book of Light’, offering a personal and reflective account of the author’s life, work and legacy.
Deepak, who has worked with several newspapers and agencies covering culture, is currently associated with the Institute for Development and Communication, Chandigarh, where he is involved in launching its art and culture vertical.
The Karan Singh Foundation, inspired by the vision of Karan Singh, supports fellowships aimed at promoting cultural enrichment, education and interdisciplinary exchange, particularly for work that bridges linguistic and cultural boundaries.
“I am honoured to receive this fellowship from a foundation that values cultural dialogue and the translation of ideas. Translating my father’s stories is both a tribute to his work and an effort to understand his world,” Sukant Deepak said.
The six-month fellowship will allow him to devote sustained creative effort to a project centred on one of modern Hindi literature’s significant voices.
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